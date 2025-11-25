What’s Brewing: Panthers begin six-game homestand

FORT LAUDERDALE – Back with a win.

Making a quick trip to the Music City, the Florida Panthers took care of business in an 8-3 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday night.

Playing in front of many of their dads and mentors, the Panthers received points from 12 different skaters and 36 saves from Daniil Tarasov during the high-scoring affair.

“The guys played outstanding,” said Tarasov. “We set the right tone in the first minute.”

Sitting at 12-9-1 and within striking distance of a top-three spot in a jam-packed Atlantic Division, the Panthers will now settle in for a long six-game homestand in South Florida.

Already winners in five of their last seven games, there’s plenty of points still up for grabs.

To see what else is going on in the Territory in the upcoming week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 26: vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 221/App & Streaming 931

Friday, Nov. 28: vs. Calgary Flames – 4 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 221/App & Streaming 931

GREER’S BIG GAME

If you blinked, you missed it.

Striking 11 seconds into Monday’s game against the Predators, A.J. Greer tied the Panthers third fastest goal to start a game and set the season-best so far in the NHL.

Not ending there, Greer tied his personal best for goals (two) and points (three) in a game, and established a new career-high for plus/minus rating in a game with +5.

In just 22 games, the hard-nosed forward has already tied his career-high for goals in a season (six).

“He was unbelievable,” linemate Sam Bennett said after the game. “He was feeling it tonight and that’s great to see.”