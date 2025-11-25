What’s Brewing: Panthers begin six-game homestand

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Back with a win.

Making a quick trip to the Music City, the Florida Panthers took care of business in an 8-3 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday night.

Playing in front of many of their dads and mentors, the Panthers received points from 12 different skaters and 36 saves from Daniil Tarasov during the high-scoring affair.

“The guys played outstanding,” said Tarasov. “We set the right tone in the first minute.”

Sitting at 12-9-1 and within striking distance of a top-three spot in a jam-packed Atlantic Division, the Panthers will now settle in for a long six-game homestand in South Florida.

Already winners in five of their last seven games, there’s plenty of points still up for grabs.

To see what else is going on in the Territory in the upcoming week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 26: vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m. ET

  TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); Panthers GameDay App

Friday, Nov. 28: vs. Calgary Flames – 4 p.m. ET

  TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); Panthers GameDay App

GREER’S BIG GAME

If you blinked, you missed it.

Striking 11 seconds into Monday’s game against the Predators, A.J. Greer tied the Panthers third fastest goal to start a game and set the season-best so far in the NHL.

Not ending there, Greer tied his personal best for goals (two) and points (three) in a game, and established a new career-high for plus/minus rating in a game with +5.

In just 22 games, the hard-nosed forward has already tied his career-high for goals in a season (six).

“He was unbelievable,” linemate Sam Bennett said after the game. “He was feeling it tonight and that’s great to see.”

WINTER CLASSIC JERSEYS UNVEILED

Ready to take it outside!

Last week, the NHL and Fanatics unveiled the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers jerseys for the 2026 Winter Classic.

Fans can pick up their Winter Classic gear online at FlaTeamShop.com and in store at Pantherland in Amerant Bank Arena and Baptist Health IcePlex.

For more, click here.

TOY DRIVE

Making the holidays brighter, one toy at a time!

The Panthers are hosting a toy drive in partnership with WSFLTV and WPTV.

Fans can drop off unwrapped toys before our game on Nov. 26 on the Publix Plaza. All donations benefit Kids in Distress and HomeSafe.

LETTERS TO SANTA

‘Tis the season!

Share your wishes with Santa as the holidays approach.

Letters can be dropped off at special mailboxes located at both FTL War Memorial and Panthers IceDen.

CELEBRATION OF ARTS

Bring home some South Florida pride!

The Florida Panthers and Amazon ‘Celebration of Arts’ highlights artwork from local artists that showcase the Florida Panthers and the South Florida community.

For more info and to purchase, click here.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

See the latest episode of Primetime Panthers!

FROM THE ‘GRAM

A win for the dads.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

