Territory Talk: The Game of Inches (Ep. 378)

The Florida Panthers are trying to get over the hump during their homestand.

After picking up wins in five of seven games, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions have lost their last three games, including a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Sitting at 12-12-1, the Panthers will close their homestand with three games in four days.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss what’s gone on during the team’s current losing streak, while also looking at what could turn things around.

Plus, hear from head coach Paul Maurice following Wednesday’s practice.

