PREVIEW: Panthers look to complete season sweep of Predators

SUNRISE, Fla. – A chance to bounce back.

Hoping to snap out of their three-game skid, the Florida Panthers (12-12-1) will host the Nashville Predators (9-13-4) at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

"It's a great opportunity,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the team’s skate at Baptist Health IcePlex. “It truly is. You can find it. You always find yourself in adversity. You find it there, you get to keep it a little bit. That's what we're trying to do."

Their final meeting of the season, the Panthers took the first game in Nashville on Nov. 24 8-3 behind three-point nights from A.J. Greer, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe.

The Panthers will enter Thursday’s tilt coming off a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Coming up just short in their rallying attempt, a two-goal third period -- including an empty netter from John Tavares in the closing minute -- gave Toronto the edge of the Panthers.

“We’ve been in this position before,” Reinhart said after the loss. “It’s going to be the guys in the room and the guys that are healthy to get us out of it. The compete, the work, was there. We’re going to find a way to stick with it.”

Playing in his 800th career NHL game on Tuesday, Reinhart scored the lone Panthers goal while shorthanded in the second period.

The shorthanded goal was his second of the season and leauge-high 12th since 2023-24.

Over the last 17 games, the 2025 Selke finalist has racked up 21 points (12G, 9A), five special-teams goals (4PPG, 1SHG), five game-winning goals, 49 shots and 14 blocks.

“I think maybe his strength is his ability to focus on the complete present,” Maurice said of Reinhart. “Exactly where he’s at and read the play.”

Returning to the team, Verhaeghe will be back in the lineup after the birth of his son, Rory, earlier this week.

“Everyone was so excited for me,” Verhaeghe said of being back in the locker room. “It’s so special and I’m just so thankful.”

Over his last three games, the new dad has put up six points (2G, 4A), 10 shots and a +4 plus/minus rating.

In Verhaeghe’s return, Jack Devine will come out of the lineup and Maurice also announced that Donovan Sebrango will draw back in on the blue line for Jeff Petry.

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net for the Panthers.

Coming into Florida off a win, the Predators took care of business against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, winning 5-1.

A night full of milestones for the Predators, the team saw first career goals for Reid Schaefer and Ozzy Wiesblatt, while Steven Stamkos collected his 1,200th career point (589G, 611A).

Closing in on 600 career goals, Stamkos has lit the lamp three times in the last 4 games.

“Always is dangerous every time he gets the puck on his stick,” Niko Mikkola said of Stamkos. “He can score from everywhere and that’s what makes him great.”

On the backend for the Predators, Roman Josi has four points (1G, 3A) and 17 shots in his last six games since returning from injury.

In net, the Predators will either go with Juuse Saros (8-9-3, .893 SV%, 2.97 GAA) or Justus Annunen (1-4-1, .850 SV%, 3.94 GAA).

THEY SAID IT

"I think the structure is there. It's a game of inches, and right now we're lacking on some things. A little improvement, and I think we're fine." – Niko Mikkola on recent games

“He’s a leader in our room now, he’s verbal on the bench and he’s an important part.” – Paul Maurice on Evan Rodrigues

FIVE CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart leads Panthers forwards with 21:02 average time on ice

- The Panthers have outshot their opponents 471-360 at home this season

- Mackie Samoskevich ranks fourth on the Panthers with 45 hits

- Sam Bennett has amassed 12 points (4G, 8A) over his last 10 career games against the Predators

- The Panthers are 4-1-0 in their last five games against the Predators

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist – Evan Rodrigues – Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – A.J. Greer

Luke Kunin – Jack Studnicka – Noah Gregor

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango - Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Dec. 1: F Jack Studnicka was recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Nov. 19: F Jack Devine was recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Thursday, December 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming:WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio:104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 221/App & Streaming 931

