Tkachuk, Tatum split 1st pitch duties in St. Louis

While the Cup wasn’t in St. Louis on Sunday, Tkachuk had the chance to take the trophy to his hometown earlier in the summer. The tour included stops at his elementary school, Villa Duchesne in St. Louis, the St. Louis Children’s Hospital and the Brentwood police and fire departments.

The two superstars were teammates at Chaminade College Preparatory School, an independent Catholic school for boys in grades 6-12, in St. Louis. Tkachuk left there after the ninth grade for the United States National Development Program. Tatum graduated in 2016 and his No. 22 was retired by the school two years later.

During their visit to St. Louis, Tkachuk and Tatum also recreated the iconic photo of the two of them during their days at Chaminade. And yes, they included their former classmate who is seen in the background of the photo.