Reinhart golfs with Cup, hosts special event in Vancouver

Some might say Sam Reinhart’s caddie was up to par on Sunday.
As part of his day with the Cup, the Florida Panthers forward chose the Stanley Cup to be his caddie while he played a round of golf at Hollyburn Country Club in Vancouver.
Panthers forward shows off trophy at country club, gives hometown fans opportunity to see trophy
The Game 7 hero -- who had to miss the championship parade because of his best friend’s wedding -- took the Cup to his hometown, where he hosted an event for fans and enjoyed 18 with Lord Stanley.
Reinhart might have some trouble finding a better caddie for his next round.