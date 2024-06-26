Tarasenko shares photos of son in Cup 5 years apart

Some things don’t change much in five years. Some things change a lot.

To Vladimir Tarasenko, the Stanley Cup hasn’t changed too much since he last won it in 2019 (minus some new names engraved on there), but his youngest son, Artem, sure has.

The Florida Panthers forward won the Cup five years ago with the St. Louis Blues, then again just last week with the Panthers. Artem was just two days old after the 2019 championship. This time around, he just turned five years old.

On Wednesday, Tarasanko made a post on social media comparing two photos of Artem with the Cup. The first was a picture of two-day-old Artem who fit perfectly inside the Cup, and the second was of a five-year-old Artem, who has clearly grown a lot since the first photo was taken.