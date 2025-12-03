RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – With minimal room for mistakes as they try to maneuver through multiple obstacles early this season, the injury-plagued Florida Panthers saw their losing streak reach three games with a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

Falling to 12-12-1 in the standings, the Panthers now find themselves in last place in the Atlantic Division, but also only five points out of third place with a pair of games in hand.

But even in defeat, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions feel they’re making progress.

“In these situations, just staying with it is the most important thing,” head coach Paul Maurice said of battling adversity. “But we’ve got to get better. Some higher-end performances out of guys. They’re playing as hard as they can. The puck’s not as friendly as it used to be. There’s tension on the stick. That’s normal and you see that when you lose a few in a row. It’s finding that good feeling. Sometimes it’s not a whole game. You’ve just got to start with a period. I thought we did that tonight even though it felt bad.”

Welcoming a new addition to his family, Carter Verhaeghe was a late scratch for Florida.

Recalled from the AHL on Monday, Jack Studnicka filled in and made his Panthers debut.

In 10:32 of ice time, the team’s newest center logged three hits and three shots on goal.

“I thought he did some good things,” Maurice said.

Even with the Panthers applying the pressure early on, the Maple Leafs managed to strike first when Troy Stecher lit the lamp on a point shot to make it 1-0 at 5:24 of the first period.

Scoring in his second straight game, Dakota Joshua tacked on another goal for Toronto less than three minutes later when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from in tight to make it 2-0 at 7:54.

Despite trailing, the Panthers led 14-8 in scoring chances in the first period.

On the penalty kill late in the second period, the Panthers cut their deficit in half when Anton Lundell set up Sam Reinhart for a slick shorthanded goal to make it 2-1 at 14:43.

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Reinhart leads the NHL with 12 shorthanded goals.