‘Special day’: Verhaeghe returns to Panthers after birth of son

FORT LAUDERDALE – As any new dad would be, Carter Verhaeghe was beaming.

Returning to the Florida Panthers after a brief absence to welcome the birth of his first child earlier this week, the veteran forward brought good news during Thursday’s morning skate.

His wife, Casey, is doing great, and there’s a new member of the household – Rory.

“There was a lot that went down,” Verhaeghe chuckled while recounting the experience to the media at Baptist Health IcePlex. “I’m just thankful that we got to welcome a baby boy into the world. My wife and I are so proud. I’m so proud of her. It was just a special day.”

For the Panthers, Verhaeghe is the latest in an ever-growing group of dads.

“A daycare,” head coach Paul Maurice often happily describes the locker room.

Upon his return, Verhaeghe said the group was thrilled to welcome a new member.

“Everyone was just so excited for me,” he said. “Talking to all the guys that have kids, they’re just so excited. Even going through that, I’m just excited with a couple of the future dads we have coming to be able experience that. It’s just so special. I’m so thankful.”

A father of three himself, Maurice believes there’s a special bond between dads.

“It’s a thing that you can’t explain to somebody until it happens to them,” he said. “Now, you have another bond between you and a player, something that you’ve been through.”

Right now, that bond is shared with more than half the team.

By my count, there’s now roughly 15 players in the locker room with at least one kid.

Future Jr. Panthers, perhaps?

"Our peewee team in 10 years is going to be awesome,” Maurice said.

Even as one of just six active players in the NHL with three Stanley Cups to his credit, Verhaeghe said that Rory’s arrival made all his past big moments pale in comparison.

“It’s not even close,” he said. “It’s the greatest thing in the world.”

As for gaining any “dad strength” benefits, Verhaeghe didn’t rule out the possibility.

Already ranking eighth on the franchise’s all-time goals list with 142 – not including his franchise record 33 in the playoffs – a hot streak could be on the horizon for No. 23.

“You’ll have to ask Bob (Sergei Bobrovsky),” Verhaeghe said of a potential increase to his already impressive shooting prowess. “He said my shot was a little bit harder today.”