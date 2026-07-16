Panthers acquire B. Tkachuk to join brother, Markstrom to replace Bobrovsky

Key arrivals

Brady Tkachuk, F: The 26-year-old arrived in Florida to join older brother Matthew on June 21, coming via trade with the Ottawa Senators. The Panthers sent the No. 9 and No. 25 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft to Ottawa plus a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 Draft. Tkachuk, who had 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games last season, is a candidate to play on the top line. He has two years remaining on his contract. … Jacob Markstrom, G: Acquired from the New Jersey Devils on June 30 for forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves, Markstrom will replace future Hall of Fame goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The No. 31 pick by Florida in the 2008 NHL Draft, Markstrom spent the first four seasons of his career with the Panthers. The 36-year-old went 23-19-1 last season with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage in 44 games (43 starts); he is entering the first year of a two-year contract that begins this season. … Garnet Hathaway, F: Acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on June 25, the 34-year-old had three points (one goal, two assists) in 66 games last season. … Akira Schmid, G: Acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 29 for a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, Schmid, 26, went 16-10-6 with a 2.59 GAA and .893 save percentage in 34 games (29 starts) last season. … Radko Gudas, D: Signed a six-year contract on July 1 after his rights were traded to Florida from the Anaheim Ducks on June 29. The 36-year-old, who played for the Panthers from 2020-23, had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 56 games last season. … Lars Eller, F: Signed a one-year contact on July 1. The 37-year-old had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 68 games for the Ottawa Senators last season. … Alexander Petrovic, D: The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1 after he had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 54 regular-season games for the Dallas Stars last season. He previously played for the Panthers from 2012-19. … Sam Lafferty, F: The 31-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract on July 1. A depth forward, he had two points (one goal, one assist) in 29 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season.