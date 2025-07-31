Jets sign Toews for leadership, add Nyquist, Pearson for depth

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Winnipeg Jets:

2024-25 season: 56-22-4, first in Central Division; lost in Western Conference Second Round

Key arrivals

Jonathan Toews, F: The 37-year-old returns for a 17th NHL season after stepping away from hockey following the 2022-23 season because of health issues, including Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and the effects of long COVID-19. A three-time Stanley Cup champion (2010, 2013, 2015) and former captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, for whom he played from 2007-23, Toews signed a one-year contract with his hometown team on June 20. … Gustav Nyquist, F: The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract July 2 and will help bolster the top six following the loss of Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency. Nyquist had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 79 games for the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild last season but an NHL career-high 75 points (23 goals, 52 assists in 81 games) two seasons ago, when Nashville utilized him in a role similar to how Winnipeg plans to deploy him. … Tanner Pearson, F: The 30-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 after he had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 78 games for the Vegas Golden Knights. Pearson could find a role in Winnipeg's middle six. The need there will be magnified. Jets captain and center Adam Lowry is expected to miss the start of the season after having hip surgery May 27, with a 5-6 month timeline for recovery.