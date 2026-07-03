Gudas ready to chase Stanley Cup in 2nd stint with Panthers

Gudas went to the Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers in 2023, but Florida lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Gudas went to free agency that offseason, signing with the Anaheim Ducks on July 1, 2023.

He played three seasons in Anaheim, and while the Ducks missed the postseason his first two seasons there, the Panthers won the Cup in 2024 and 2025. This past season, the Panthers missed the playoff while Gudas, who was captain in Anaheim, and the Ducks chased the Cup. The Ducks made the postseason for the first time since 2017-18, and reached the Western Conference second round, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games.

"Building (the Panthers), it was great," Gudas said. "I got to meet some great people, great players along the way. I still think about a lot of the times I spent there and that was one of the reasons why I think I'm back, or why I know I'm back.

"Seeing their success, seeing them getting built and seeing them playing with more mojo and being the team to beat, pretty much, it's awesome to see. It helps you with getting going and it helps you to motivate yourself to get even better."

Reuniting with Gudas is one of several big offseason moves the Panthers made to get them back to Cup-contender status.

On June 23, they acquired forward Brady Tkachuk, brother of Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. Like Gudas, Brady was the captain of his team before coming to Florida.

On Tuesday, the Panthers acquired goalie Jacob Markstrom from the New Jersey Devils. Markstrom, who began his career with Florida, replaces Sergei Bobrovsky, who won the two Cup titles with Florida but signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent on Wednesday.