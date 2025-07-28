Penguins hire Muse as coach, sign forwards Mantha, Brazeau

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins:
2024-25 season: 34-36-12, seventh in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Anthony Mantha, F: The 30-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 2, looking to return from a torn ACL sustained on Nov. 5, 2024. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 games for the Calgary Flames last season. ...Mathew Dumba, D: The 30-year-old was acquired, along with a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, in a trade with the Dallas Stars on July 10 for defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok. Dumba could land on the third pair after having 10 points (one goals, nine assists) in 63 games last season. ...Arturs Silovs, G: The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on July 13 for forward Chase Stillman and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Silovs was 2-6-1 with a 3.65 goals-against average and .861 save percentage in 10 games (nine starts) last season and should compete with Joel Blomqvist for the backup role. ...Justin Brazeau, F: The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1. A depth forward, he had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 76 games with the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild last season. ...Parker Wotherspoon, D: The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1 and could pair with Dumba after having seven points (one goal, six assists) in 55 games with the Bruins last season. ...Connor Clifton, D: Another third-pair option, the 30-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on June 28 for defensemen Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau. He had 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 73 games last season. ... Dan Muse, coach: The 43-year-old was hired as a first-time NHL head coach June 4 after serving as an assistant for the New York Rangers the previous two seasons. He replaces Mike Sullivan, who won the Stanley Cup in his first two of 10 seasons with the Penguins but missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of the past three.