NHL Power Player experiences 3 Cup clinchers in 3 straight years

Parker Dillon writes about sights, sounds from magical nights in special essay for NHL.com

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© Parker Dillon

By Parker Dillon / Special to NHL.com

Editor’s note: Parker Dillon is a 16-year-old from Coral Springs, Florida. He is a member of the NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board, an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Here, he reflects on his experiences attending three Stanley Cup-clinching games over the past three seasons.

The roar of a crowd at the final buzzer of a Stanley Cup-clinching game is not just a sound, it’s a force. It’s a collective exhale from thousands of fans who have been holding their breath for the entire game as tension finally breaks and transforms into victory. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to stand at the epicenter of that roar three times in three years -- twice at home in South Florida when the Florida Panthers claimed championships in 2024 and 2025, and under the bright neon glow of Las Vegas this season when the Carolina Hurricanes captured the Cup.

Even as the scenery shifted from the familiar sights of home to the high-stakes intensity of a different championship stage, that final electric sound remained the same. Having witnessed three distinct celebrations, I’ve realized that though each championship has its own incredible story, the Stanley Cup is about far more than the final score.

I have seen the hockey community at its best: Edmonton Oilers fans who traveled thousands of miles repping their iconic orange and blue, sharing stories with people who won their tickets through a radio contest, and handing out little Canadian flag pins to anyone who wanted one.

Hours before each puck drop, the excitement stretches far beyond the arena. Restaurants, hotels, and sidewalks become gathering places where jerseys from every era mix together.

In 2024, one of the first sights that caught my attention before Game 7 in Sunrise, Florida, wasn't inside the arena -- it was outside. Off in the distance, I could hear chants growing louder and louder with every step toward the arena. Soon, a sea of Edmonton fans came into view, marching together with Oilers flags waving above the crowd. You could hear them long before you saw them, and by the time they arrived, they had turned the walk to the arena into a celebration of their own. It was impossible not to admire the passion they brought after traveling thousands of miles to support their team.

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© Parker Dillon

A year later in 2025, the atmosphere outside the arena felt different. The nervous anticipation of the Panthers' first championship had been replaced by quiet confidence. Fans arrived hours before puck drop dressed in everything from jerseys to red-and-blue striped Panthers overalls, taking in every moment before the doors opened. Some fans I met said they had not been able to attend the Panthers’ first Stanley Cup victory in person, and this felt like their chance to finally witness history for themselves. Their excitement reflected a crowd filled with hope, confidence, and the feeling that another unforgettable night might be just hours away.

In 2026, before heading into “The Fortress” (T-Mobile Arena) in Las Vegas, fans were greeted with a live performance from DJ Steve Aoki while waiting in line to enter the game. Golden Knights fans handed out friendship bracelets and mini flamingos to fans from each team, with some reflecting on their 2023 championship. Watching these moments, I was reminded that these small acts of kindness and the exchange of memorabilia throughout the years are proof that no matter which team we support, hockey has an incredible way of bringing people together.

As the doors opened and fans began to move inside, that same energy carried into the arena. Earlier in the series, that building had already seen one of the Final’s wildest moments when Vegas forward Mitch Marner scored the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history during Game 3. Before Game 6 started in Las Vegas, I made my way down to the glass for warmups on the Golden Knights side, where I found myself surrounded by fans from both teams. Golden Knights fans proudly wore gold and black from head to toe, while Hurricanes fans eagerly shared the journeys that had brought them to Las Vegas. One group told me they had driven for hours to cheer on friends playing for Carolina, while another fan reminisced about growing up attending Hurricanes games in North Carolina and making the trip from another state because they could not imagine missing the chance to witness history.

What stood out to me the most wasn’t the rivalry; it was the connection. Fans traded stories, smiled as they listened to one another, and wished each other an unforgettable night. Before the puck dropped, competition gave way to something bigger: a shared love of the game. 

Inside the arena, every championship tells its own story. The Panthers’ first championship carried the weight of a franchise reaching the summit for the first time. When the final horn sounded, strangers embraced, high-fived, and celebrated together as if they had known each other for years. The night also made history beyond the final score. Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs despite Edmonton’s loss. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov made history as the first Finland-born captain in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup. 

The second championship felt different. The celebration was just as amazing, but it carried the confidence of a team proving the first win was not the end of the story. Edmonton still had its own unforgettable moment in the series, when Leon Draisaitl completed the Oilers’ historic Game 4 comeback by scoring the overtime winner after Edmonton erased a 3–0 deficit. One of the biggest individual performances came from Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, who scored four goals in a single game during the Stanley Cup Final, becoming the sixth player in NHL history to do so.

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© Parker Dillon

When the final horn sounded, the scenes were always the same. The players finally got to celebrate the realization of their dream. With emotions running high, they thanked their opponent for an incredible series, then received hockey’s ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup. After the game, Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal added another layer to the night’s history, becoming the oldest player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Sitting near Golden Knights fans, I heard a father point toward the ice and tell his daughter, “That trophy is the Stanley Cup -- the best in all of sports. Most people never get to see it won in person. We’re witnessing history right now.” Her smile said it all.

As the celebration continued, players searched the stands for family and friends. Parents hugged their children, teammates embraced after years of sacrifice, and coaches, trainers, owners, and staff joined in the moment, celebrating alongside the players -- reminding everyone that winning the Stanley Cup belongs to an entire organization, not just the names on the roster.

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© Parker Dillon

After witnessing three Stanley Cup celebrations, I expected to remember the goals and the saves most vividly. Instead, what stays with me are the people -- the fans whose stories weave together to create the tapestry of our sport. In every city, the traditions were different, but the emotions were remarkably the same.

When I close my eyes, I do not just remember three championships. I remember that singular, deafening roar that erupts when years of hope, sacrifice, and unwavering loyalty finally collide. No matter the city, the jersey, or the team raising the trophy, that sound is the heartbeat of hockey, and it is a sound I will carry with me for the rest of my life. In many ways, it is also the moment people realize what the Stanley Cup truly means -- not just for the players lifting it, but for the fans whose stories become part of it along the way. When hockey brings people together, the roar of the crowd only grows louder and carries forward to the next generation.

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