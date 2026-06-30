NHL Power Player experiences 3 Cup clinchers in 3 straight years

A year later in 2025, the atmosphere outside the arena felt different. The nervous anticipation of the Panthers' first championship had been replaced by quiet confidence. Fans arrived hours before puck drop dressed in everything from jerseys to red-and-blue striped Panthers overalls, taking in every moment before the doors opened. Some fans I met said they had not been able to attend the Panthers’ first Stanley Cup victory in person, and this felt like their chance to finally witness history for themselves. Their excitement reflected a crowd filled with hope, confidence, and the feeling that another unforgettable night might be just hours away.

In 2026, before heading into “The Fortress” (T-Mobile Arena) in Las Vegas, fans were greeted with a live performance from DJ Steve Aoki while waiting in line to enter the game. Golden Knights fans handed out friendship bracelets and mini flamingos to fans from each team, with some reflecting on their 2023 championship. Watching these moments, I was reminded that these small acts of kindness and the exchange of memorabilia throughout the years are proof that no matter which team we support, hockey has an incredible way of bringing people together.

As the doors opened and fans began to move inside, that same energy carried into the arena. Earlier in the series, that building had already seen one of the Final’s wildest moments when Vegas forward Mitch Marner scored the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history during Game 3. Before Game 6 started in Las Vegas, I made my way down to the glass for warmups on the Golden Knights side, where I found myself surrounded by fans from both teams. Golden Knights fans proudly wore gold and black from head to toe, while Hurricanes fans eagerly shared the journeys that had brought them to Las Vegas. One group told me they had driven for hours to cheer on friends playing for Carolina, while another fan reminisced about growing up attending Hurricanes games in North Carolina and making the trip from another state because they could not imagine missing the chance to witness history.

What stood out to me the most wasn’t the rivalry; it was the connection. Fans traded stories, smiled as they listened to one another, and wished each other an unforgettable night. Before the puck dropped, competition gave way to something bigger: a shared love of the game.

Inside the arena, every championship tells its own story. The Panthers’ first championship carried the weight of a franchise reaching the summit for the first time. When the final horn sounded, strangers embraced, high-fived, and celebrated together as if they had known each other for years. The night also made history beyond the final score. Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs despite Edmonton’s loss. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov made history as the first Finland-born captain in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup.

The second championship felt different. The celebration was just as amazing, but it carried the confidence of a team proving the first win was not the end of the story. Edmonton still had its own unforgettable moment in the series, when Leon Draisaitl completed the Oilers’ historic Game 4 comeback by scoring the overtime winner after Edmonton erased a 3–0 deficit. One of the biggest individual performances came from Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, who scored four goals in a single game during the Stanley Cup Final, becoming the sixth player in NHL history to do so.