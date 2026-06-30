NHL Power Player experiences 3 Cup clinchers in 3 straight years

Editor’s note: Parker Dillon is a 16-year-old from Coral Springs, Florida. He is a member of the NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board, an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Here, he reflects on his experiences attending three Stanley Cup-clinching games over the past three seasons.
The roar of a crowd at the final buzzer of a Stanley Cup-clinching game is not just a sound, it’s a force. It’s a collective exhale from thousands of fans who have been holding their breath for the entire game as tension finally breaks and transforms into victory. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to stand at the epicenter of that roar three times in three years -- twice at home in South Florida when the Florida Panthers claimed championships in 2024 and 2025, and under the bright neon glow of Las Vegas this season when the Carolina Hurricanes captured the Cup.
Even as the scenery shifted from the familiar sights of home to the high-stakes intensity of a different championship stage, that final electric sound remained the same. Having witnessed three distinct celebrations, I’ve realized that though each championship has its own incredible story, the Stanley Cup is about far more than the final score.
I have seen the hockey community at its best: Edmonton Oilers fans who traveled thousands of miles repping their iconic orange and blue, sharing stories with people who won their tickets through a radio contest, and handing out little Canadian flag pins to anyone who wanted one.
Hours before each puck drop, the excitement stretches far beyond the arena. Restaurants, hotels, and sidewalks become gathering places where jerseys from every era mix together.
In 2024, one of the first sights that caught my attention before Game 7 in Sunrise, Florida, wasn't inside the arena -- it was outside. Off in the distance, I could hear chants growing louder and louder with every step toward the arena. Soon, a sea of Edmonton fans came into view, marching together with Oilers flags waving above the crowd. You could hear them long before you saw them, and by the time they arrived, they had turned the walk to the arena into a celebration of their own. It was impossible not to admire the passion they brought after traveling thousands of miles to support their team.