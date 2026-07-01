Panthers ‘really happy’ with swift roster makeover

In an 11-day span, the Panthers have acquired forward Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators, traded for a new goalie tandem, signed players to long-term contracts and added veterans, including both center Lars Eller and defenseman Alexander Petrovic on Wednesday when NHL free agency opened.

The Panthers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season after winning the championship the previous two seasons. Apparently they do not like these long summer breaks and got after trying to fix that.

“The time around the trades can be frenetic,” general manager Bill Zito said Wednesday. “There are lots of discussions, double- and triple-checking. Then there’s a lull. It’s a busy time because of all the ideas, all the what-ifs. And, you really don’t have any answers. From that standpoint, it can be taxing but in a really fun and good way.

“You have specific needs that you think you need to fill. That’s the lens in which you view (free agency). There are a lot of good players in the NHL, a lot of talent was available today. We feel really happy with the players we have been able to acquire to fill the needs that we have.”

A quiet offseason for the Panthers got really loud on June 21 when they brought in Tkachuk to team up with his older brother, forward Matthew Tkachuk. That was followed by Florida picking up veteran forward Garnet Hathaway in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on June 25.

When this week started, and with free agency on the horizon, the Panthers still did not have a goalie with NHL experience under contract and had little space under the NHL salary cap.

But in a span of about 14 hours, the Panthers got their goaltenders after spending much of the offseason negotiating with Sergei Bobrovsky, their goalie for the past seven seasons.

First, Florida acquired Akira Schmid from the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade that was announced late Monday night. Then, early Tuesday afternoon, the Panthers completed a five-player deal with the New Jersey Devils for Jacob Markstrom.