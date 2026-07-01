FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- For a team that did not have a lot of holes on their roster, the Florida Panthers sure have had a memorable offseason.
Panthers ‘really happy’ with swift roster makeover
Sign veterans Eller, Petrovic in free agency to add to flurry of moves
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images; David Berding/Getty Images
In an 11-day span, the Panthers have acquired forward Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators, traded for a new goalie tandem, signed players to long-term contracts and added veterans, including both center Lars Eller and defenseman Alexander Petrovic on Wednesday when NHL free agency opened.
The Panthers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season after winning the championship the previous two seasons. Apparently they do not like these long summer breaks and got after trying to fix that.
“The time around the trades can be frenetic,” general manager Bill Zito said Wednesday. “There are lots of discussions, double- and triple-checking. Then there’s a lull. It’s a busy time because of all the ideas, all the what-ifs. And, you really don’t have any answers. From that standpoint, it can be taxing but in a really fun and good way.
“You have specific needs that you think you need to fill. That’s the lens in which you view (free agency). There are a lot of good players in the NHL, a lot of talent was available today. We feel really happy with the players we have been able to acquire to fill the needs that we have.”
A quiet offseason for the Panthers got really loud on June 21 when they brought in Tkachuk to team up with his older brother, forward Matthew Tkachuk. That was followed by Florida picking up veteran forward Garnet Hathaway in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on June 25.
When this week started, and with free agency on the horizon, the Panthers still did not have a goalie with NHL experience under contract and had little space under the NHL salary cap.
But in a span of about 14 hours, the Panthers got their goaltenders after spending much of the offseason negotiating with Sergei Bobrovsky, their goalie for the past seven seasons.
First, Florida acquired Akira Schmid from the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade that was announced late Monday night. Then, early Tuesday afternoon, the Panthers completed a five-player deal with the New Jersey Devils for Jacob Markstrom.
Bobrovsky signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Florida also lost forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Mackie Samoskevich in their recent flurry of moves. Rodrigues and Boqvist went to the Devils in the Markstrom deal, and Samoskevich was traded to the Seattle Kraken on June 21.
“Tough to lose people,” Zito said.
The Panthers did move to sign other existing players to new contracts. On Wednesday, they signed forward Eetu Luostarinen to an eight-year contract and top forward prospect Sandis Vilmanis to a two-year deal, each beginning with the 2027-28 season.
Defenseman Radko Gudas signed a six-year contract with Florida on Wednesday, two days after the pending unrestricted free agent had his rights traded from the Anaheim Ducks for the rights to forward A.J. Greer, also a pending unrestricted free agent. Greer signed a four-year deal with Anaheim on Wednesday.
Gudas is returning to the Panthers after playing three seasons for them from 2020-23.
“Fits like a glove,” Zito said of Gudas. “It’s nice to have him back.”
Forward Cole Schwindt, who did not receive a qualifying offer from Florida on Monday, allowing him to become a free agent, ended up signing a new two-year contract with the Panthers on Wednesday. Similarly, defenseman Donovan Sebrango also re-signed with the Panthers on Wednesday, getting a one-year deal after being able to become a free agent.
Florida also signed Eller to a one-year contract and Petrovic to a two-year deal.
After all of that activity, the Panthers now seem to be set.
“It was a lot,” Zito said of the additions and subtractions in recent days.
“When I looked at this sheet, I said ‘Really?’ It’s fun, actually. You’re building something. I’m not scoring any goals or making any saves, but … there’s a little bit of pride, and I’m very proud.”