Markstrom 'super stoked' for Panthers return after trade from Devils

Tallas mentioned how he had grown a lot since the last time they were together, back in 2013-14, when Markstrom was in his fourth NHL season and Tallas was in his fifth coaching the goalies for the Panthers.

“I said I’ve grown a lot too: I’ve got a beard, I’ve got a wife, I’ve got kids,” Markstrom said Thursday in a Zoom call. “Became a whole lot better goaltender and established in this League than when I was 20 years old. It’s going to be a lot of fun to work with him again.”

The trade, which sent forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves to New Jersey for Markstrom, marked a homecoming for the 36-year-old, who was chosen by Florida in the second round (No. 31) of the 2008 NHL Draft, and eventually played for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Devils before returning to Florida.

“I’m super stoked, super excited, that I am (back) and it’s a crazy business,” Markstrom said. “But the same way I didn’t think I was going to get traded 12 years ago or however long it was, I didn’t think I was going to get traded back now. So it’s good to get back and I’m excited to go into that dressing room.”

Markstrom was 23-19-1 with a 3.07 goals-against average, .883 save percentage and one shutout in 44 games (43 starts) for New Jersey last season. He will begin a two-year, $12 million contract, with a $6 million average annual value, this season; the contract was signed on Nov. 1, 2025, with the Devils.

The trade marks a sea change for the Panthers, too, after having Sergei Bobrovsky in net for the past seven seasons, including two Stanley Cup-winning seasons (2024 and 2025). Bobrovsky signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

But Markstrom does not see that as pressure, even as he replaces a likely Hall of Fame goalie.

“Obviously Bobrovsky is a great goalie," Markstrom said, "and he did great things in Florida, great things in Columbus (with the Blue Jackets) and he’s been one of the best goalies in the League for decades. ... When the puck drops, you just try to stop as many shots as you can, keep the puck out of the net. I’m not trying to overdo it or not trying to add any extra pressure of what happened in the past. I think everyone that’s here wants the same thing. We all want to win again.”