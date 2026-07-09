Bruins acquire key piece in Peterka, add veteran defensemen Borgen, Clifton

Key departures

Viktor Arvidsson, F: Arvidsson, 33, had a bounce-back season in 2025-26, with 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 69 games for the Bruins. He signed a two-year contract on July 1 with the Detroit Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent. … Joonas Korpisalo, G: The Bruins traded the 32-year-old to the Rangers on July 1 for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 draft. Korpisalo had served as backup goalie in Boston for the past two seasons, going 14-9-6 with a 3.15 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and one shutout in 31 games (28 starts) last season. Korpisalo’s departure will make room for American Hockey League goalie Michael DiPietro. … Andrew Peeke, D: Peeke, 28, spent the past two-plus seasons in Boston, including having 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 77 games last season. He signed for one year with the Mammoth on July 3.

On the cusp

James Hagens, F: Hagens, who was selected No. 7 in the 2025 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut at the end of last season, playing in two regular-season games and three games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Bruins after playing six games for Providence of the AHL. He had 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 34 games for Boston College prior to that. The 19-year-old forward should be a sure bet to make the Bruins this season, though he could start on the wing before eventually making his way back to center. … Michael DiPietro, G: The Bruins traded Korpisalo with the goal of having the 27-year-old back up No. 1 goalie Jeremy Swayman on the NHL roster, a notable decision in the wake of two of their former AHL goalies performing in the postseason in the NHL in Dan Vladar of the Philadelphia Flyers and Brandon Bussi of the Carolina Hurricanes. DiPietro went 34-8-1 in 45 games for Providence with a 1.91 GAA, .930 save percentage and three shutouts, winning his second straight AHL goalie of the year award. He has four games of NHL experience. … Frederic Brunet, D: The Bruins have a bit of a logjam on defense, but general manager Don Sweeney has repeatedly mentioned the name of Brunet, a 22-year-old who has played one game in the NHL and spent last season with Providence, recording 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 65 games. He was taken No. 132 in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, and will be subject to waivers this season.