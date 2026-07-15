Red Wings add Arvidsson to help ignite production

Key departures

Patrick Kane, F: One of the more prominent remaining free agents, the three-time Stanley Cup Champion (2010, 2013, 2015) with the Chicago Blackhawks is awaiting his landing spot for a 20th NHL season. Kane, 37, was fifth on the Red Wings with 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games last season. ... James van Riemsdyk, F: Also still productive in the later stages of his career, van Riemsdyk had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 72 games last season after signing a one-year contract with Detroit on July 1, 2025. Four points from 700 in the NHL with 696 (342 goals, 354 assists) in 1,154 games, the 37-year-old will look to play his 18th season elsewhere. ... Cam Talbot, G: A solid No. 2 at age 39, Talbot was 12-9-6 with a 3.19 GAA and .883 save percentage in 34 games (25 starts) for the Red Wings last season, but he remains unsigned. ... David Perron, F: The stay in Detroit was short for Perron, 38, who had three goals in 16 games after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 5. Like Kane, he could be looking for a new suitor to play his 20th season. ... Travis Hamonic, D: Another quality veteran, Hamonic is an unrestricted free agent at age 35 after having two assists in 26 games last season.

On the cusp

Nate Danielson, F: The 21-year-old had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 28 games with the Red Wings last season, his first in the NHL. The No. 9 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Danielson will look for a steadier role after sustaining a season-ending lower-body injury on Feb. 18. ... Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F: The 20-year-old made his NHL debut last season, with one assist in 14 games for Detroit. Another former first-round pick (No. 15 in the 2024 NHL Draft), he could challenge for a spot with the Red Wings this season. ... Carter Mazur, F: The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract with Detroit on July 1. He has yet to record a point in nine NHL games across the past two seasons with the Red Wings.