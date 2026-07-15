After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts in September. Today, the Detroit Red Wings:
Red Wings add Arvidsson to help ignite production
Trade for Kolesar to shore up bottom six, sign Tarasov for goaltending depth
© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
2025-26 season: 41-31-10, sixth in Atlantic Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Viktor Arvidsson, F: The 33-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1 and could bolster an offense that averaged 2.91 goals per game last season, 22nd in the NHL. Arvidsson showed he hadn’t lost his scoring touch with 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 69 games for the Boston Bruins after being held to 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 67 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2024-25. ... Keegan Kolesar, F: The 29-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1. Kolesar, who has played all 82 games each of the past two seasons, provides stability in the bottom six and has some ability to score, recording 12 goals for Vegas in 2024-25. ... Daniil Tarasov, G: The 27-year-old, who signed a one-year contract on July 1 after going 13-15-3 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in 33 games (31 starts) for the Florida Panthers last season, is expected to back up John Gibson. ... Jacob Bryson, D: The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1 after splitting last season between the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets. He could be a depth defenseman for Detroit.
Key departures
Patrick Kane, F: One of the more prominent remaining free agents, the three-time Stanley Cup Champion (2010, 2013, 2015) with the Chicago Blackhawks is awaiting his landing spot for a 20th NHL season. Kane, 37, was fifth on the Red Wings with 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games last season. ... James van Riemsdyk, F: Also still productive in the later stages of his career, van Riemsdyk had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 72 games last season after signing a one-year contract with Detroit on July 1, 2025. Four points from 700 in the NHL with 696 (342 goals, 354 assists) in 1,154 games, the 37-year-old will look to play his 18th season elsewhere. ... Cam Talbot, G: A solid No. 2 at age 39, Talbot was 12-9-6 with a 3.19 GAA and .883 save percentage in 34 games (25 starts) for the Red Wings last season, but he remains unsigned. ... David Perron, F: The stay in Detroit was short for Perron, 38, who had three goals in 16 games after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 5. Like Kane, he could be looking for a new suitor to play his 20th season. ... Travis Hamonic, D: Another quality veteran, Hamonic is an unrestricted free agent at age 35 after having two assists in 26 games last season.
On the cusp
Nate Danielson, F: The 21-year-old had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 28 games with the Red Wings last season, his first in the NHL. The No. 9 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Danielson will look for a steadier role after sustaining a season-ending lower-body injury on Feb. 18. ... Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F: The 20-year-old made his NHL debut last season, with one assist in 14 games for Detroit. Another former first-round pick (No. 15 in the 2024 NHL Draft), he could challenge for a spot with the Red Wings this season. ... Carter Mazur, F: The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract with Detroit on July 1. He has yet to record a point in nine NHL games across the past two seasons with the Red Wings.
What they still need
A resolution to the Dylan Larkin saga. The 29-year-old center and Detroit captain requested a trade after last season, which became public knowledge June 4. As it stands, Larkin remains with the Red Wings and has five years left on an eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023. General manager Steve Yzerman has indicated he doesn’t feel pressured to grant the request and would be comfortable retaining Larkin if the right trade doesn’t materialize.
They said it
“My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that. I cannot make any guarantees, or did not make any guarantees, that that request could or would be met.” -- general manager Steve Yzerman on Larkin’s trade request
EDGE stat to watch
Defenseman Moritz Seider ranked fourth in the NHL in total skating distance (299.85 miles) last season and had one of the more robust EDGE profiles in terms of his shooting metrics; he was second in long-range shots on goal (115; behind Darren Raddysh’s 130), tied for fourth in long-range goals (six) and ranked in the 93rd percentile or higher at his position in average shot speed (72.70 mph), hardest shot (98.93 mph) and mid-range shots on goal (38). Another standout in terms of shot metrics is Alex DeBrincat, who ranked third in mid-range shots on goal (118) and in the 95th percentile or higher among forwards in both high-danger goals (20) and mid-range goals (12) last season. -- Troy Perlowitz
Fantasy spin
Seider, who had NHL career highs in points (60), goals (10), assists (50), power-play points (28) and average ice time (25:40 per game) last season, is the only defensemen in the NHL to have at least 140 points (148), 500 hits (551) and 500 blocks (573) over the past three seasons combined. He ranks fifth at his position in the fantasy keeper and dynasty league rankings and is one of two Detroit defensemen 25 or younger in the top 100 of that list (Simon Edvinsson). Arvidsson, who had 25 goals in a bounce-back season with the Boston Bruins in 2025-26, is a sleeper candidate as he could play in the Red Wings’ top six with Lucas Raymond (34 primary assists last season; tied for 13th in NHL) or DeBrincat (41 goals; tied for 11th). -- Chris Meaney
Projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Viktor Arvidsson
Carter Mazur -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Keegan Kolesar
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
John Gibson
Daniil Tarasov
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.