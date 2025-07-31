Capitals add depth with trades for Sourdif, Chisholm

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Washington Capitals.

2024-25 season: 51-22-9, first in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round

Key arrivals

Justin Sourdif, F: The 23-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on June 26 for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Sourdif had one goal in one game with the Panthers last season and 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League. He is expected to compete for a spot on the fourth line. … Declan Chisholm, D: The 25-year-old was acquired with a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on June 28 for defenseman Chase Priskie and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft. Chisholm had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 66 games with the Wild last season, setting NHL career highs in assists, points, games played, shots on goal (69) and ice time per game (17:00). He could be the sixth or seventh defenseman this season.

Key departures

Andrew Mangiapane, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers on July 1. He had 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 81 regular-season games and two points (one goal, one assist) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season. … Taylor Raddysh, F: Signed a two-year contract with the New York Rangers on July 2. Raddysh had 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 80 games last season. … Lars Eller, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators on July 1. He had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) 80 games with the Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins last season, including 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 63 games after being acquired in a trade with the Penguins on Nov. 12. He had one assist in nine playoff games. … Alexander Alexeyev, D: Signed a one-year contract with the Penguins on July 2 after not receiving a qualifying offer. He did not have a point in eight games during the regular season and 10 playoff games. ... T.J. Oshie, F: After not playing last season because of a back injury, Oshie announced his retirement June 9. The 38-year-old helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018 and is ninth in Washington history with 192 goals.

On the cusp

Andrew Cristall, F: The 20-year-old was one of the final cuts in training camp last season. A second-round pick (No. 40) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Cristall led the Western Hockey League with 132 points (48 goals, 84 assists) in 57 games with Kelowna and Spokane last season. … Ivan Miroshnichenko, F: The 21-year-old had four points (one goal, three assists) in 18 NHL games and 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 53 games with Hershey of the American Hockey League last season.