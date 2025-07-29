Canucks add offense with Kane, hire Foote as coach

Key departures

Pius Suter, F: The versatile 29-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Blues on July 2 after setting NHL career highs in goals (25) and points (46) in 81 games with Vancouver last season as one of its top penalty killers. … Dakota Joshua, F: Traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 17 for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft after missing the start of last season following a diagnosis of testicular cancer and finishing with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 57 games. The 29-year-old set NHL career highs in goals (18), assists (14) and points (32) in 63 games in 2023-24 before signing a four-year contract on June 27, 2024. … Noah Juulsen, D: The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers after having no points in 35 games; he missed the final three months of last season with a lower-body injury that required surgery. … Rick Tocchet, coach: Vancouver announced April 29 that Tocchet was leaving despite having an option on his contract for 2025-26, and he was hired by the Flyers on May 14. The 61-year-old was 108-65-27 over parts of three seasons with the Canucks and was voted the Jack Adams Award winner as NHL coach of the year in 2023-24 after Vancouver went 50-23-9, won the Pacific Division and reached the second round of the playoffs.

On the cusp

Elias Nils Pettersson, D: The 21-year-old had a goal and two assists in 28 games with Vancouver last season after starting the season with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. His physical play gives him a chance to start this season in the NHL. … Aatu Raty, F: The 22-year-old had 11 points (seven goals, four assists) playing a career-high 33 NHL games last season with the Canucks and has a chance to stick in the NHL this season. … Linus Karlsson, F: The 25-year-old had six points (three goals, three assists) in 23 games with Vancouver last season but led Abbotsford in playoff scoring with 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games on the way to the Calder Cup championship. ... Tom Willander, D: Chosen with the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old played the past two seasons at Boston University before signing with Vancouver on May 14. He is expected to compete with Pettersson for a chance to start the season in the NHL. … Arshdeep Bains, F: The 24-year-old has one goal in 21 NHL games over the past two seasons but had 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists) in 50 AHL games and 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 24 playoff games in the AHL championship run. He is expected to compete for an NHL roster spot. ... Victor Mancini, D: Acquired from the New York Rangers along with center Filip Chytil as part of the J.T. Miller trade on Jan. 31, the 23-year-old had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 31 NHL games last season and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 24 AHL playoff games.