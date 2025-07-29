Canucks add offense with Kane, hire Foote as coach

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:
2024-25 season: 38-30-14, fifth in Pacific Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Evander Kane, F: Acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on June 25 for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, he'll turn 34 on Saturday. Kane missed the entire regular season because of surgeries, first for a sports hernia and then on his knee, but returned for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 games and helped the Oilers advance to their second consecutive Cup Final. Kane had 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 77 games for Edmonton in 2023-24, the only time in the past six seasons he played more than 70 games. … P.O Joseph, D: Signed a one-year contract with the Canucks on July 2. The 26-year-old split last season between the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins, finishing with three assists and 45 penalty minutes in 47 games, but had an NHL career-high 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 75 games with Pittsburgh in 2022-23. ... Adam Foote, coach: The 54-year-old was hired May 14 to replace departed coach Rick Tocchet. He worked the previous 2 1/2 seasons as an assistant in charge of the defense on Tocchet’s staff. Foote’s only other head coaching job was two seasons in the Western Hockey League, but he has plenty of on-ice NHL experience from playing 19 seasons as a defenseman, including winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and 2001, and a gold medal with Canada at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.