Markstrom shows off new Panthers gear with son, Clark

Goalie returning to Florida after trade from Devils

Markstrom in Panthers gear with kid

© Amanda Markstrom / Instagram

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Jacob Markstrom (and Clark) are back in a Florida state of mind.

On Tuesday, the newest member of the Florida Panthers -- acquired by the team on Tuesday -- posed for a photo with his young son, each rocking Panthers gear.

Clark's shirt might be a tad on the larger side, but it gets the job done.

Markstrom’s wife, Amanda, posted the adorable photo on Instagram.

Markstrom was traded to Florida from the New Jersey Devils after two seasons with New Jersey.

The 36-year-old goalie played the first four seasons of his NHL career with the Panthers.

He was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in 2014 and also played for the Calgary Flames before ending up with the Devils for the past two seasons.

“I’m super stoked, super excited, that I am (back) and it’s a crazy business,” Markstrom said. “But the same way I didn’t think I was going to get traded 12 years ago or however long it was, I didn’t think I was going to get traded back now. So it’s good to get back and I’m excited to go into that dressing room.”

Clark wasn’t around for Markstrom’s first stint in Florida, but he already looks the part.

NHL.com senior writer Amalie Benjamin contributed to this report

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