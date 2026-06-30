Impact of Markstrom trade to Panthers discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Co-hosts Rosen, Roarke break down domino effect on goalie market, Hellebuyck’s future

Markstrom at the rink

© Andrew Maclean/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The domino effect of Jacob Markstrom's trade from the New Jersey Devils to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday is a leading topic of discussion on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

From the Panthers' perspective, co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke discuss Markstrom's entrance leading to Sergei Bobrovsky's exit. Bobrovsky, Florida's two-time, Stanley Cup-winning goalie, is expected to become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Wednesday.

From the Devils' perspective, Markstrom's exit means New Jersey will need a new goalie, with Rosen and Roarke bringing up the idea that Bobrovsky could be the answer unless the Devils want to pry Connor Hellebuyck away from the Winnipeg Jets.

With Hellebuyck in mind, the conversation turns to the trade market, with Rosen mentioning that he is floored that the Columbus Blue Jackets might be forced into trading Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Zach Werenski.

Roarke then brings some reasoning into the discussion, explaining why it makes sense for the Blue Jackets to move on from Werenski if Columbus is not where he wants to be.

The co-hosts also talk about Dylan Larkin's trade request and how Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is handling it, Jason Robertson's future (Rosen predicts he will re-sign with the Dallas Stars and stay in Texas), and the Vegas Golden Knights' opening cap space to make what both believe will be a big move.

The future of free agency in the NHL with the rising cap and more and more players with term remaining on their contracts is also a topic on the show. There is also a discussion about Pavel Dorofeyev's impact on the New York Rangers and Alex Ovechkin's next contract.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

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