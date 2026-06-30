Impact of Markstrom trade to Panthers discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

The domino effect of Jacob Markstrom's trade from the New Jersey Devils to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday is a leading topic of discussion on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
From the Panthers' perspective, co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke discuss Markstrom's entrance leading to Sergei Bobrovsky's exit. Bobrovsky, Florida's two-time, Stanley Cup-winning goalie, is expected to become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Wednesday.
From the Devils' perspective, Markstrom's exit means New Jersey will need a new goalie, with Rosen and Roarke bringing up the idea that Bobrovsky could be the answer unless the Devils want to pry Connor Hellebuyck away from the Winnipeg Jets.