Gudas traded to Panthers by Ducks for Greer

Forward Garnet Hathaway was sent to the Panthers by the Flyers on June 25 with a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft for a fifth-round pick in 2026 and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Florida also traded forward Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken on June 21 for a first-round pick in 2026 and a conditional 2nd-round pick in 2027.

Greer, a 29-year-old forward, is another potential UFA. He set NHL career highs in goals (17), assists (15) and points (32) in 78 regular-season games this season. He won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2025 and has 81 points (36 goals, 45 assists) in 326 regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and the Panthers, and three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games.

"We hope to sign A.J. to a contract and look forward to what he can bring to our club," Verbeek said.

The Ducks also traded the rights to defenseman John Carlson to the Carolina Hurricanes on June 27, and forward Mason McTavish to the St. Louis Blues and defenseman Olen Zellweger to the Buffalo Sabres on June 26. They went 43-33-6 to clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2018 and advanced to the Western Conference Second Round, a six-game loss to the Golden Knights.