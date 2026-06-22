Panthers trade for Brady Tkachuk, social media reacts

Brady had 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 60 regular-season games with the Ottawa Senators this season. He spent the last five seasons as Ottawa’s captain.

“Brady is a dynamic competitor and one of the most physical and relentless forwards in the League,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “A proven leader and exactly the type of player we want in our locker room, he strives to make everyone around him better both on and off the ice. We’re thrilled to welcome Brady to South Florida to join our group as we continue our pursuit of championship hockey.”