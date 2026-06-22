Panthers trade for Brady Tkachuk, social media reacts

Former Senators captain to join brother, Matthew, in South Florida

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk

© Andrea Branca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Brady Tkachuk is heading to the Florida Panthers to join his brother, Matthew, in a blockbuster trade to kick off the NHL offseason.

The big move set social media ablaze on Sunday, leaving some fans speechless.

Brady and Matthew — who won a gold medal together on Team USA during the 2026 Winter Olympics — also co-host a podcast, "Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk." Understandably, the podcast crew seems to be excited about the trade.

And what a way to celebrate Father’s Day for Keith Tkachuk, better known to Brady and Matthew as “Dad.”

Brady had 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 60 regular-season games with the Ottawa Senators this season. He spent the last five seasons as Ottawa’s captain.

“Brady is a dynamic competitor and one of the most physical and relentless forwards in the League,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “A proven leader and exactly the type of player we want in our locker room, he strives to make everyone around him better both on and off the ice. We’re thrilled to welcome Brady to South Florida to join our group as we continue our pursuit of championship hockey.”

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