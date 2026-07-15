Stars' hopes for success hinge on re-signing Robertson

Key departures

Mavrik Bourque, F: The restricted free agent was acquired in a trade along with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin by the Nashville Predators on July 1 for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old signed a six-year, $33 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) three days later. The No. 30 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft had 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 82 regular-season games and one goal in six playoff games for the Stars last season. … Ilya Lyubushkin, D: The 32-year-old, who was also traded to the Predators on July 1, had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 53 regular-season games and an assist in two playoff games for Dallas last season. … Alexander Petrovic, D: The 34-year-old, who had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 54 games for the Stars last season, signed a two-year contract with the Florida Panthers on July 1. … Michael Bunting, F: Acquired by the Stars in a trade with the Predators on March 5 for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (goalie Dmitri Borichev), the 30-year-old had two points (one goal, one assist) in 13 games with Dallas after he had 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 61 games with Nashville. He had one assist in one playoff game for Dallas and remains an unrestricted free agent.

On the cusp

Arttu Hyry, F: The 25-year-old had five points (three goals, two assists) in 20 regular-season games and also played in four postseason games for the Stars, who were dealing with injuries in the first round. General manager Jim Nill said on July 1 that Hyry has “a great opportunity” to earn a spot on the Dallas roster after gaining the trust of its coaches during the playoffs. … Trey Taylor, D: The Stars signed the undrafted 24-year-old to a two-year, entry-level contract on March 24, 2025. Taylor had 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 70 games for Texas of the American Hockey League last season and could get a shot in the NHL.