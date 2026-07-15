Stars' hopes for success hinge on re-signing Robertson

Kiviranta added for depth; Hyry has 'great opportunity' to make roster

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© Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the Dallas Stars:

2025-26 season: 50-20-12, second in Central Division, lost to Minnesota Wild in Western Conference First Round

Key arrival

Joel Kiviranta, F: It’s a familiar scene for the 30-year-old, who signed a one-year contract on July 1 with Dallas, where he played the first four seasons of his NHL career (2019-23). Kiviranta had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 51 regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and no points in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

COL@SEA: Kiviranta extends Avalanche's lead on tip-in

Key departures

Mavrik Bourque, F: The restricted free agent was acquired in a trade along with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin by the Nashville Predators on July 1 for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old signed a six-year, $33 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) three days later. The No. 30 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft had 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 82 regular-season games and one goal in six playoff games for the Stars last season. … Ilya Lyubushkin, D: The 32-year-old, who was also traded to the Predators on July 1, had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 53 regular-season games and an assist in two playoff games for Dallas last season. … Alexander Petrovic, D: The 34-year-old, who had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 54 games for the Stars last season, signed a two-year contract with the Florida Panthers on July 1. … Michael Bunting, F: Acquired by the Stars in a trade with the Predators on March 5 for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (goalie Dmitri Borichev), the 30-year-old had two points (one goal, one assist) in 13 games with Dallas after he had 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 61 games with Nashville. He had one assist in one playoff game for Dallas and remains an unrestricted free agent.

On the cusp

Arttu Hyry, F: The 25-year-old had five points (three goals, two assists) in 20 regular-season games and also played in four postseason games for the Stars, who were dealing with injuries in the first round. General manager Jim Nill said on July 1 that Hyry has “a great opportunity” to earn a spot on the Dallas roster after gaining the trust of its coaches during the playoffs. … Trey Taylor, D: The Stars signed the undrafted 24-year-old to a two-year, entry-level contract on March 24, 2025. Taylor had 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 70 games for Texas of the American Hockey League last season and could get a shot in the NHL.

DAL@PHI: Hyry flicks SHG into the cage for first career NHL goal

What they still need

To sign Jason Robertson. The restricted free agent forward, who turns 27 on July 22, is coming off an outstanding season, leading Dallas with 96 points (45 goals, 51 assists) in 82 regular-season games. It was his highest point total since 2022-23, when he had an NHL career-high 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists). He also had eight points (five goals, three assists) in six playoff games. He led the Stars in postseason goals (five), was second on the team in points in the playoffs (eight) behind center Matt Duchene (nine) and is a huge part of the Dallas lineup.

They said it

“The games don’t start until September, and this is part of contract negotiations. The goal is to get him signed and, as we talked about at the (2026 NHL) Draft, same situation.” -- Nill on getting Robertson signed

EDGE stat to watch

The Stars led the NHL in high-danger goals (157) last season and had two players inside the top 10 in that category: Wyatt Johnston (30; led entire NHL) and Robertson (23; tied for eighth). Johnston, who has ranked inside the top 10 in high-danger goals in each of the past two seasons, finished sixth in the League in high-danger shots on goal (111) last season. Robertson ranked seventh in high-danger shots on goal (108) last season and was tied for third among forwards in long-range goals (four) and finished among the leaders at his position in mid-range shots on goal (98; 98th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (31; 97th percentile). It’s worth noting that center Roope Hintz has ranked in the 98th percentile or higher at his position in 20-plus mph speed bursts in each of the past five seasons. -- Chris Meaney

MIN@DAL, Gm 1: Robertson roofs one home down low on power play

Fantasy spin

Johnston is among the top 20 overall rankings for standard fantasy leagues and one of three players from the Stars in that range (others: Robertson, Mikko Rantanen). Last season, Johnston led the NHL in power-play goals (27) and he leads the League in that category since the start of the 2024-25 season (38). Over the past two seasons combined, Johnston ranks 10th in the NHL in goals (78; second on the team behind Robertson’s 80 in that span) and is finally becoming a household name in fantasy circles. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Joel Kiviranta

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

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