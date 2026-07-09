After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts in September. Today, the Buffalo Sabres:
Sabres trade for Zellweger to help replace Byram, add Crevier, Sheary
Helenius, Metsa among prospects on cusp of NHL
© Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images
2025-26 season: 50-23-9, first in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round
Key arrivals
Olen Zellweger, D: The 22-year-old had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 76 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season and will hope to build on those numbers to help fill the offensive gap left by the departure of Bowen Byram. The left-shot defenseman was acquired in a trade for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward prospect Anton Wahlberg on June 26. He signed a three-year contract July 1. ... Louis Crevier, D: A combination of hustle and muscle (6-foot-8, 228 pounds) and a shot-blocking machine who had 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) and 95 blocks in 78 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season. The 25-year-old was acquired with the Nos. 4 and 45 picks in the 2026 draft for Byram and forward Jordan Greenway on June 23 and should have a shot at training camp for a spot on the second pair with Owen Power. … Conor Sheary, D: The 34-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 after he had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 62 games for the New York Rangers last season. Sheary had 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 133 games for the Sabres from 2018-20.
Key departures
Bowen Byram, D: The Blackhawks signed Byram to a six-year contract July 1. He had an NHL career-high 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games last season and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Alex Tuch, F: Part of a sign-and-trade June 26, when he agreed to an eight-year contract with Buffalo before being sent to the Washington Capitals for forward David Kampf and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Tuch had 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) during the regular season and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 playoff games … Jordan Greenway, F: The Sabres will miss the grit of Greenway (6-6, 231 pounds), who was part of the Byram trade with Chicago. He had six points (one goal, five assists) in 40 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 playoff games. … David Kampf, F: Less than two weeks after being acquired in the Tuch trade, Kampf signed a three-year contract with HC Litvinov in Czech Extraliga on July 7. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 40 games for the Capitals and Vancouver Canucks last season … Devon Levi, G: Traded with a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft to the Edmonton Oilers on July 1 for a third-round pick in 2028. Levi, who was once considered the Sabres' goalie of the future, played 39 NHL games over three seasons, going 17-17-2 with a 3.29 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. … Michael Kesselring, D: Traded to the San Jose Sharks on June 17 with the No. 27 pick in the 2026 draft for the No. 20 pick in the same draft. Kesselring, who had just two assists in 34 games last season, signed to a three-year contract with San Jose on June 29.
On the cusp
Konsta Helenius, F: The 20-year-old was a point-per-game producer for Rochester of the American Hockey League last season (63 points; 21 goals, 42 assists in 63 games). The departures of Tuch and Greenway should provide an opportunity with the Sabres for Helenius, who had four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games with Buffalo during the regular season and two goals in four postseason games. … Zach Metsa, D: The 27-year-old is a late bloomer who played the first 43 games of his NHL career with the Sabres last season. More important than his six points (two goals, four assists) was his plus-16 rating, which should make him a candidate to bust into Buffalo's top six, especially with Byram and Kesselring gone.
What they still need
How about local boy Patrick Kane, for starters? The 37-year-old forward is one of the highest profile players remaining on the free agent market and would help the Sabres make up the 66 points that left the lineup when Tuch was sent to the Capitals. The Buffalo native showed he still has some giddy-up with 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season and would fit in nicely into the top six. His 19 power-play points would also help a Sabres team that struggled at times with the man-advantage (19.5 percent last season, 21st in the NHL).
They said it
"For sure, if there's an opportunity to make our team better, but by no means we're desperate to add anything right now. It needs to be a perfect fit both from role, playing, ability. We've talked ad nauseam about this with (coach) Lindy (Ruff) and what we may or may not need. If it's a perfect fit and also, financially and cap-wise, it fits our system, then we're open for business." -- Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen on whether the team is still looking to make moves this offseason
EDGE stat to watch
The Sabres had two of the NHL leaders in key advanced stats categories last season, helping them end an NHL-record 14-season playoff drought; Beck Malenstyn led the League in max skating speed (24.94 mph), while Tage Thompson led all forwards in 90-plus mph shot attempts (44). Buffalo also had the most high-danger goals scored by defensemen (13) of any NHL team. -- Pete Jensen
Fantasy spin
Zach Benson set NHL career highs in points (43 in 65 games), goals (13), assists (30), short-handed points (two), game-winning goals (four) and average ice time (15:53 per game) last season and had a strong showing in the postseason with nine points (five goals, four assists) and 26 shots on goal while averaging 17:06 per game in 13 games. Benson, who has breakout potential in his fourth season in the NHL, is one of three Sabres in the top 100 forward rankings. -- Chris Meaney
Projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson
Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius -- Jason Zucker
Peyton Krebs -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Louis Crevier
Olen Zellweger -- Connor Timmins
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
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