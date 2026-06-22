Brady Tkachuk joining brother following trade to Panthers by Senators

Brady was traded to the Florida Panthers by the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. The Senators received the No. 9 and No. 25 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, another first-round pick (conditional) in the 2029 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The No. 25 pick was acquired by the Panthers earlier in the day as part of the deal with the Seattle Kraken for forward Mackie Samoskevich.

Brady had 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 60 regular-season games with the Senators this season. He did not have a point in four Stanley Cup Playoff games, when Ottawa was swept by the Cup-champion Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round.

“Brady is a dynamic competitor and one of the most physical and relentless forwards in the League,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “A proven leader and exactly the type of player we want in our locker room, he strives to make everyone around him better both on and off the ice. We’re thrilled to welcome Brady to South Florida to join our group as we continue our pursuit of championship hockey.”

The 26-year-old forward, who spent the past five seasons as Ottawa's captain, has two seasons remaining on a seven-year, $57.5 million contract ($8.214 million average annual value) he signed on Oct. 14, 2021.

Selected by the Senators with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Brady has 463 points (213 goals, 250 assists) in 572 regular-season games, and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 10 playoff games.

“This was not a decision we took lightly, but ultimately we did what we felt was best for the long-term future of our hockey club,” Ottawa general manager Steve Staios said. “We now possess cap space and draft capital and will be actively working to improve our roster.”