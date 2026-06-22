Panthers swing big in blockbuster trade for Brady Tkachuk

Bill Zito and the brain trust of the Florida Panthers don’t just kick tires when looking for ways to improve their franchise.
They fearlessly swing for the fences.
Bold deal with Senators unites forward with brother Matthew, solidifies Florida's all-in approach
© Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Bill Zito and the brain trust of the Florida Panthers don’t just kick tires when looking for ways to improve their franchise.
They fearlessly swing for the fences.
While so many general managers around the NHL err on the side of caution and are hesitant to take the risk of making a potential franchise-changing move, the Panthers GM has become the master of the big splash.
And the one his Panthers pulled off Sunday is as seismic as it gets.
Landing forward Brady Tkachuk in a blockbuster trade with the Ottawa Senators to reunite him with brother Matthew is so shrewd on the part of the Panthers on a number of levels, impacting the franchise as much off the ice as on it.
And it gave their dad Keith Tkachuk, the former NHL forward who scored 538 career regular-season goals himself, the best Father's Day present any proud papa could have: the chance for his boys to play together. It made for a jovial Father's Day gathering to be sure.
The price was a steep one: the No. 9 and No. 25 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, another first-round pick (conditional) in the 2029 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The No. 25 pick was acquired by the Panthers earlier in the day as part of the deal with the Seattle Kraken for forward Mackie Samoskevich.
Brady, selected No. 4 overall by Ottawa in the 2018 NHL Draft, has 463 points (213 goals, 250 assists) in 572 regular-season games, and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 10 career playoff games. He also brings snarl, like Matthew, to a lineup that already has plenty of it, as exemplified by Brady’s 821 career penalty minutes.
But there are so many layers to this move aside from just statistics, which is why the Panthers were willing to fork over such an eye-popping cache of draft capital in order to acquire the Senators' captain.
Simply put: Brace yourself, South Florida, for a marketing assault featuring the Tkachuk brothers. Don’t be surprised if these two are on billboards, are part of numerous ad campaigns, are featured on various television and radio spots, appear at charity and fundraising functions, you name it.
Aleksander Barkov might be the captain and team leader of the Panthers, but the Tkachuk brothers are about to become the faces of the franchise. In a sports-mad region that already features popular alternatives like the NBA’s Miami Heat, NFL’s Miami Dolphins, NCAA’s Miami Hurricanes and, to a lesser extent, MLB’s Miami Marlins, what better way to promote your two-time Stanley Cup champion organization than with the unique and intriguing package of hustle and muscle that is the personable Tkachuk brothers?
In essence, they’ll play a big role in keeping the Panthers relevant in the area's saturated sporting landscape, both for their play and their notoriety.
The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and the subsequent 2026 Milan Olympics were examples of how popular Brady and Matthew, who both grew up in St. Louis, have become in their native country.
Indeed, when both boys dropped the gloves in the opening moments of an epic 4 Nations preliminary-round game against Team Canada on Feb. 15, 2025 -- Matthew versus Brandon Hagel, Brady against his now-Panthers teammate Sam Bennett -- they fired up the patriotic adrenalin of U.S. hockey fans from coast to coast.
On the ice, well, there aren’t too many opponents around who are looking forward to dealing with the most in-your-face team in the League, featuring the Tkachuks, Bennett and the seemingly ageless Brad Marchand.
By no coincidence, all four of those players were original trade acquisitions made by the Panthers under Zito’s watch: Bennett (from the Calgary Flames on April 12, 2021), Matthew (from the Flames on July 22, 2022), Marchand (from the Boston Bruins on March 7, 2025), and now Brady. Defenseman Seth Jones (from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 1, 2025) was a key addition during the team’s 2025 Cup run.
The moral of this Panthers story: When Zito and his staff see a player they want, they are aggressive and find a way to land him. Draft picks are as much trade assets as they are building blocks for the future.
The effectiveness of this brash philosophy speaks for itself, not only for Florida, but for other recent Cup recipients as well.
The Tampa Bay Lightning, Stanley Cup champions in 2020 and 2021, cut ties with longtime captain Steven Stamkos in 2024 in order to acquire Jake Guentzel, who is five years younger, from the Carolina Hurricanes.
In Nevada, the Golden Knights, led by GM Kelly McCrimmon, won the Cup in 2023 by being bold as well. McCrimmon has shown no hesitation in going after some of the bigger names on the market, a game plan that’s landed the likes of Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin.
In Raleigh, North Carolina, where the Hurricanes held an epic Cup parade on Saturday, management last year traded for Mikko Rantanen, tried unsuccessfully to swap him for Marner, then pivoted and dealt him to the Dallas Stars for up-and-coming difference-maker Logan Stankoven. They then signed speedy Nikolaj Ehlers last summer.
The common thread between title-winning GMs Zito, McCrimmon, Julien BriseBois of the Lightning and Eric Tulsky of the Hurricanes: they are not afraid to go for it.
You can add Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin to that list, too, after acquiring Quinn Hughes, one of the top defensemen in the sport, from the Vancouver Canucks for Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first-round pick on Dec. 12. While the New Jersey Devils could have reunited Quinn with his brothers, Jack and Luke, it was Guerin who threw caution to the wind and made an offer to land one of the best players in the NHL that the Canucks couldn’t refuse.
Much like the Panthers did with the Senators and Brady.
Speculation of Brady’s potential departure flared after Team USA won the gold medal at the Olympics in February, with Ottawa fans wondering if he had any desire to re-sign with the team when his deal ran out in two years. The 26-year-old forward, who has two seasons remaining on a seven-year, $57.5 million contract ($8.214 million average annual value) he signed on Oct. 14, 2021, previously denied wanting out, but would subsequently have had to waive his no-movement clause in order to end up in Florida.
“I have been fully committed to this team, to this city. And (the talk), it’s just become a distraction. Frustrating to deal with,” Brady said four days after the Senators were swept by the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round, a series in which he went pointless.
Whatever changed in the mindset of Tkachuk and/or Senators management, the draft haul Ottawa GM Steve Staios and the organization netted was just too enticing to pass up.
The question now becomes: Does Staios turn around and similarly use his newfound draft capital to surround top-end players like Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson with more talent via the trade route, much like the Panthers just did?
He certainly will if he prescribes to the all-in philosophy Zito’s been successfully using the past few years.