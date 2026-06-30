Schmid traded to Panthers by Golden Knights for 3rd-round pick in 2028 Draft

Goalie was 16-10-6 this season, was extended qualifying offer by Vegas earlier in day

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© Ric Tapia/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Akira Schmid was traded to the Florida Panthers by the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday for a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old goalie was 16-10-6 with a 2.59 goals-against average, .893 save percentage and two shutouts in 34 games (29 starts) this season. He did not appear in a Stanley Cup Playoff game for Vegas, which lost in six games to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Final.

Schmid, who can become a restricted free agent on July 1, was extended a qualifying offer by the Golden Knights earlier on Monday.

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (No. 136) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Schmid is 32-28-10 with a 2.66 GAA, .898 save percentage and three shutouts in 82 regular-season games (65 starts) for the Devils and Golden Knights. He is 4-4 with a 2.26 GAA, .924 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 playoff games (eight starts).

“Akira is a talented and athletic goaltender who has shown poise in high-pressure moments,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “We are excited to welcome him to our organization.”

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