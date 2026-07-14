Blue Jackets acquire Nichushkin to provide scoring depth 

Key departures

Boone Jenner, F: Signed a four-year contract with the Washington Capitals on July 1. Jenner had 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 67 games last season and ranks first in Blue Jackets history in games (808) and third in goals (212), assists (209) and points (421). He spent 13 seasons with Columbus, including the past five as captain. ... Mason Marchment, F: Signed a five-year contract with the San Jose Sharks on July 1. Marchment had 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 68 games for the Blue Jackets and Seattle Kraken last season, including 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games for Columbus after he was acquired in a trade Dec. 19. ... Zach Aston-Reese, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on July 1. Aston-Reese had five points (one goal, four assists) in 27 games last season. ... Brendan Gaunce, F: Signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Boston Bruins on July 1. Gaunce had six points (two goals, four assists) in 25 games last season. ... Egor Zamula, D: Signed a three-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League on July 1. Zamula had two assists in 20 games last season after he signed as a free agent Jan. 6. He had one assist in 13 games with the Flyers before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 31. After failing to report to Pittsburgh's American Hockey League affiliate, Zamula had his contract terminated Jan. 5.