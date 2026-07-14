After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts in September. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets:
Blue Jackets acquire Nichushkin to provide scoring depth
Forward Lomberg, goalie Copley added as free agents; Del Bel Belluz could make NHL roster
© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
2025-26 season: 40-30-12; fifth in Metropolitan Division, missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Valeri Nichushkin, F: The 31-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 25 for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. He had 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) in 72 regular-season games last season and four points (two goals, two assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He is a three-time 20-goal scorer and won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022. ... Ryan Lomberg, F: The 31-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1. He had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 57 games with the Calgary Flames last season and brings a physical presence (129 hits last season). Lomberg won the Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024. ... Pheonix Copley, G: The 34-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1. He played in one game for the Los Angeles Kings last season and has 78 games of NHL experience. Copley could be the Blue Jackets' No. 3 goalie to start the season.
Key departures
Boone Jenner, F: Signed a four-year contract with the Washington Capitals on July 1. Jenner had 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 67 games last season and ranks first in Blue Jackets history in games (808) and third in goals (212), assists (209) and points (421). He spent 13 seasons with Columbus, including the past five as captain. ... Mason Marchment, F: Signed a five-year contract with the San Jose Sharks on July 1. Marchment had 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 68 games for the Blue Jackets and Seattle Kraken last season, including 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games for Columbus after he was acquired in a trade Dec. 19. ... Zach Aston-Reese, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on July 1. Aston-Reese had five points (one goal, four assists) in 27 games last season. ... Brendan Gaunce, F: Signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Boston Bruins on July 1. Gaunce had six points (two goals, four assists) in 25 games last season. ... Egor Zamula, D: Signed a three-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League on July 1. Zamula had two assists in 20 games last season after he signed as a free agent Jan. 6. He had one assist in 13 games with the Flyers before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 31. After failing to report to Pittsburgh's American Hockey League affiliate, Zamula had his contract terminated Jan. 5.
On the cusp
Luca Del Bel Belluz, F: The 22-year-old had one assist in 14 games last season and could start the season in the lineup because of an injury to bottom-six forward Isac Lundestrom. ... Luca Pinelli, F: The 21-year-old got a taste of the NHL last season, playing three games, and could earn more time this season after he had 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games with Cleveland of the American Hockey League. ... Josh Eernisse, F: After spending three seasons at the University of Michigan, the 24-year-old signed a one-year, entry-level contract April 12 and attended development camp earlier this month. He likely will begin the season with Cleveland of the AHL but could get recalled during the season. ... Corson Ceulemans, D: The 23-year-old had 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 64 games with Cleveland last season, his third full season in the AHL. The right-handed shot was selected by Columbus in the first round (No. 25) of the 2021 NHL Draft.
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What they still need
In addition to needing to sign three restricted free agents (forwards Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger, goalie Jet Greaves), the Blue Jackets could seek another top-six forward. Adding Nichushkin helped, but the offense may need more work, especially if they want to take the next step and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020. This season will be big for the organization and defenseman Zach Werenski, who was involved in trade rumors earlier in the offseason and seemingly was on his way out of town. He has two seasons remaining on the six-year contract he signed July 30, 2021.
They said it
"The past two seasons have been very challenging ones, but also ones of growth for our team. Our goals from ownership on down and Zach's goals are the same … to win now, return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and win a Stanley Cup. Our city and fans deserve nothing less and we are all on the same page working towards that end. Zach has been a very important part of this organization and our community for a long time, and we couldn't be happier that he will continue to be moving forward." -- general manager Don Waddell
EDGE stat to watch
Werenski led NHL defensemen in midrange shots on goal (91) and was tied with Jakob Chychrun of the Washington Capitals for the most midrange goals (13) at the position last season. Werenski also finished in the top 10 among defensemen in high-danger shots on goal (17; ninth) and total skating distance (289.11 miles; eighth), and ranked highly at the position in 20-plus mph speed bursts (123; 97th percentile) and max skating speed (23.06 mph; 94th percentile). -- Chris Meaney
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Fantasy spin
Since 2022-23, Nichushkin is tied for 15th among right wings in points per game (0.82; 183 in 222 games) and is 16th at that position in goals per game (0.37; 83) among players with at least 100 games. The versatile forward, who has scored at least 17 goals in five straight seasons despite missing at least 10 games each season, has bounce-back potential and is capable of shifting to left wing on the top line with Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko. Greaves, another sleeper, is coming off NHL career highs in games played (55; tied for ninth in NHL), wins (26-19-9) and saves (1,397; seventh) and finished sixth among goalies in standard fantasy leagues. -- Chris Meaney
Projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Connor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Dmitri Voronkov -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Ryan Lomberg
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Erik Gudbranson -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Injured: Isac Lundestrom