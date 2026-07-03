Gudas signs 6-year contract with Panthers

The 36-year-old defenseman, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, was traded to Florida by the Anaheim Ducks for forward A.J. Greer on Monday.

“Radko is a proven, experienced leader and a strong, reliable defensive presence for our blueline,” Zito said Wednesday. “He is keenly familiar with our team, having been a big part of our first run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, and we are thrilled to welcome Radko and his family back to South Florida.”

Gudas had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 56 regular-season games for the Ducks this season and no points in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

He returns to the Panthers, where he played three seasons (2020-23) and helped them advance to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, a five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He signed with the Ducks on July 1, 2023, and was named captain Sept. 19, 2024.

"One of the hardest decisions I had to make, leaving the (Florida) organization, leaving the group that’s striving for greatness and that’s right there on the doorstep," Gudas said Friday. "Going all the way to the Final with them, you build memories, you build relationships that are going to last forever, you hope. You see success even more, you wish nothing better for them because you them, you know how they are, you know how much they wanted it. It was a great opportunity in Anaheim. I really loved my time there. I really have to thank the Anaheim organization, how they worked with me and what all we accomplished together. Those three years ran by and now it's time for the next chapter. Those three years in Florida mean a lot more to me now that we're back again. Like I said, strive for the ultimate goal, help the guys in any way I can and whatever's in my power to help us succeed."

The announcement of the contract came a few hours after Gudas’ daughter announced in a social media post he will be staying with Florida.