Gudas signs 6-year contract with Panthers

"She was excited," Gudas said. "She was thrilled she could say it. She was really happy. We got it going, she got it in a couple of tries. I'm very excited. I think she may be the most excited to see her friends again when we come back."
Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (No. 66) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Gudas has 211 points (42 goals, 169 assists) in 885 regular-season games for the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, Panthers and Ducks, and 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 58 playoff games.
He had one assist in five games for Team Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
On Tuesday, the Panthers acquired goalie Jacob Markstrom from the New Jersey Devils for forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves. Florida also received forward Angus Crookshank.
The Panthers also acquired forward Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators on June 21 for two first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft (Nos. 9 and 25), a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft. The deal reunited the former Senators captain with his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, after Florida (40-38-4) finished seventh in the Atlantic Division and missed the playoffs coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.
Forward Garnet Hathaway was sent to the Panthers by the Flyers on June 25 with a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft. Florida also traded forward Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken on June 21 for a first-round pick in the 2026 draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 draft.
Also on Wednesday, the Panthers signed forward Eetu Luostarinen to an eight-year contract, forwards Sandis Vilmanis and Cole Schwindt to two-year contracts and defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a two-year contract. All four deals begin next season.
“Sandis is a skilled, competitive young player whose positive attitude and strong work ethic have allowed him to succeed at every opportunity he has earned,” Zito said. “He continues to take real strides in his game and we’re proud that he has committed to a further two years in South Florida.”
The 22-year-old had five points (three goals, two assists) in 19 games last season.
NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report