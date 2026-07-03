Gudas signs 6-year contract with Panthers

Defenseman was traded to Florida from Anaheim earlier this week  

Gudas six year contract with FLA

© Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Radko Gudas signed a six-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Financial terms were not announced.

"I'm thrilled," Gudas said Friday. "I'm very excited to join the Cats again. ... I’m excited to join them and be part of the winning culture again and help them to the ultimate goal. Seeing the moves Billy (Zito, general manager) is making, all the guys are excited. Getting some texts after the trade and after the signing that made me even more excited to be part of this again. Nothing but thrilled. So, I can't wait to get going."

The 36-year-old defenseman, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, was traded to Florida by the Anaheim Ducks for forward A.J. Greer on Monday. 

“Radko is a proven, experienced leader and a strong, reliable defensive presence for our blueline,” Zito said Wednesday. “He is keenly familiar with our team, having been a big part of our first run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, and we are thrilled to welcome Radko and his family back to South Florida.”

Gudas had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 56 regular-season games for the Ducks this season and no points in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

He returns to the Panthers, where he played three seasons (2020-23) and helped them advance to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, a five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He signed with the Ducks on July 1, 2023, and was named captain Sept. 19, 2024.

"One of the hardest decisions I had to make, leaving the (Florida) organization, leaving the group that’s striving for greatness and that’s right there on the doorstep," Gudas said Friday. "Going all the way to the Final with them, you build memories, you build relationships that are going to last forever, you hope. You see success even more, you wish nothing better for them because you them, you know how they are, you know how much they wanted it. It was a great opportunity in Anaheim. I really loved my time there. I really have to thank the Anaheim organization, how they worked with me and what all we accomplished together. Those three years ran by and now it's time for the next chapter. Those three years in Florida mean a lot more to me now that we're back again. Like I said, strive for the ultimate goal, help the guys in any way I can and whatever's in my power to help us succeed."

The announcement of the contract came a few hours after Gudas’ daughter announced in a social media post he will be staying with Florida.

"She was excited," Gudas said. "She was thrilled she could say it. She was really happy. We got it going, she got it in a couple of tries. I'm very excited. I think she may be the most excited to see her friends again when we come back."

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (No. 66) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Gudas has 211 points (42 goals, 169 assists) in 885 regular-season games for the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, Panthers and Ducks, and 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 58 playoff games.

He had one assist in five games for Team Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics. 

On Tuesday, the Panthers acquired goalie Jacob Markstrom from the New Jersey Devils for forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves. Florida also received forward Angus Crookshank.

The Panthers also acquired forward Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators on June 21 for two first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft (Nos. 9 and 25), a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft. The deal reunited the former Senators captain with his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, after Florida (40-38-4) finished seventh in the Atlantic Division and missed the playoffs coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Forward Garnet Hathaway was sent to the Panthers by the Flyers on June 25 with a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft. Florida also traded forward Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken on June 21 for a first-round pick in the 2026 draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Also on Wednesday, the Panthers signed forward Eetu Luostarinen to an eight-year contract, forwards Sandis Vilmanis and Cole Schwindt to two-year contracts and defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a two-year contract. All four deals begin next season.

“Sandis is a skilled, competitive young player whose positive attitude and strong work ethic have allowed him to succeed at every opportunity he has earned,” Zito said. “He continues to take real strides in his game and we’re proud that he has committed to a further two years in South Florida.” 

The 22-year-old had five points (three goals, two assists) in 19 games last season.

NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report

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