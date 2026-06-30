NHL EDGE stats: Markstrom, Schmid have sneaky upside with Panthers

1. Markstrom’s past high-danger save prowess

The Panthers have made separate trades to acquire Markstrom from the New Jersey Devils and Schmid from the Vegas Golden Knights, meaning longtime starter Sergei Bobrovsky (potential unrestricted free agent) is unlikely to return to the team next season. Bobrovsky, who’s 37 years old, was 27-23-1 with four shutouts last season but had the worst save percentage of his NHL career (.877 in 52 games). Bobrovsky and Florida won the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025 but missed the 2026 postseason, ending a run of three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances (also reached championship round in 2023 but lost to Vegas).

Markstrom, who’s 36 years old, and Schmid, who’s 26, had high-danger save percentages below the NHL average last season (.811), but each has had success in that category in the past. In 2023-24, Markstrom’s final season with the Calgary Flames, he ranked second in the entire NHL in high-danger save percentage (.857; behind Anthony Stolarz’s .861). During the 2024-25 season with the Devils, Markstrom had a high-danger save percentage (.811) better than the NHL average (.805). Markstrom, who returns to Florida after being drafted by the Panthers with the No. 31 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, has a .911 save percentage in 31 career playoff games for the Devils, Flames and Vancouver Canucks.

Schmid, in a small sample size during the 2024-25 season, ranked in the 88th percentile in high-danger save percentage for Vegas (.842 in five games). This season, Schmid was tied for 14th in midrange save percentage (.901) in an expanded role for the Golden Knights. Schmid is best known for his breakout performance for the Devils during their 2023 playoff run, ranking in the 95th percentile in 5-on-5 close save percentage that postseason.

This year, Schmid helped the Golden Knights win the Pacific Division by going 16-10-6 in 34 games (29 starts) during the regular season. Among the 51 goalies who played at least 30 games this regular season, Schmid was tied for 11th in goals-against average (2.59) – much better than both Markstrom and Bobrovsky (each had 3.07 GAA).