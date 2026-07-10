Ducks sign Greer, Jensen for depth at forward, defenseman

Key departures

John Carlson, D: Traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on June 27 for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and defenseman prospect Kyle Masters. Carlson then signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 1 after he and the Hurricanes were unable to agree on a contract during an exclusive negotiating window. He had 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) in 71 regular-season games last season, including 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 16 games and six assists in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games after he was traded to Anaheim by the Washington Capitals on March 5. … Mason McTavish, F: Traded to the St. Louis Blues on June 26 for the Nos. 15 and 29 picks in the 2026 draft. McTavish had 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 75 games last season and six points (one goal, five assists) in 10 playoff games. … Jacob Trouba, D: Signed a four-year contract with the Sharks on July 1. Trouba had 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 81 regular-season games last season, led the Ducks with 149 blocked shots and was third with 143 hits. He scored one goal in 12 playoff games. … Radko Gudas, D: Anaheim's former captain had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 56 games last season and no points in one playoff game. … Olen Zellweger, D: Traded to the Buffalo Sabres on June 26 for Anton Wahlberg and a second-round pick in the 2026 draft. Had an NHL career-high 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 76 regular-season games last season and two points (one goal, one assist) in three playoff games.

On the cusp

Roger McQueen, F: The 19-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on April 18. McQueen had three points (one goal, two assists) in six games for San Diego of the American Hockey League after signing an amateur tryout agreement April 1. The No. 10 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 36 games for Providence College. … Tristan Luneau, D: The 22-year-old scored in his only NHL game last season, Anaheim's 5-4 victory at the Nashville Predators on April 16. Luneau had 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) in 70 games, setting an AHL career high in goals and leading Gulls defensemen in assists, points and shots (156). ... Nikita Klepov, RW: The 18-year-old was selected in the first round (No. 15) of the 2026 draft. Klepov will play at Michigan State after he led the Ontario Hockey League with 97 points (37 goals, 60 assists) in 67 games for Saginaw. He won the 2026 Hap Emms Award voted as OHL rookie of the year and was the first rookie to lead the league in scoring since Patrick Kane (London) in 2006-07. … Damian Clara, G: The 21-year-old was assigned to the AHL on April 4. Clara started three regular-season games and two Calder Cup Playoff games after going 17-15-0 with a 2.52 GAA, .887 save percentage and two shutouts for Brynas in the Swedish Hockey League. He played for host Team Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had a .911 save percentage in four games while leading all goalies with 133 saves, including 46 against Team Sweden and 48 against Team Switzerland. The Ducks made Clara the first player from Italy taken in the NHL Draft when they selected him in the second round (No. 60) in 2023.