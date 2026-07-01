Luostarinen signs 8-year contract with Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen signed an eight-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Wednesday that begins in 2027-28. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old forward, who won the Stanley Cup twice with the Panthers in 2024 and 2025, has one season remaining on a three-year, $9 million contract ($3 million AAV) he signed on July 25, 2023.

“A key piece of our two Stanley Cups, I am thrilled that Eetu will continue his career with the Panthers,” Florida general manager Bill Zito said. "A consummate professional who is committed to being a difference maker at both ends of the ice, his work at even strength and on the penalty kill is critical to our team success in South Florida."