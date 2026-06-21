Samoskevich traded to Kraken by Panthers for draft picks

Mackie Samoskevich was traded to the Seattle Kraken by the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

The Panthers received a first-round pick (No. 25) in the 2026 NHL Draft (previously belonged to the Tampa Bay Lightning) and the better second-round selection from either the Winnipeg Jets or Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2027 NHL Draft (each previously acquired).

Samoskevich, who can become a restricted free agent July 1, had an NHL career-high 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 77 games for the Panthers this season. The 23-year-old forward won the Stanley Cup with Florida in 2025.

Selected by the Panthers in the first round (No. 24) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Samoskevich has 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 156 regular-season games and one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.