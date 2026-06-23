Tkachuk brothers talk becoming teammates on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

“We were all together,” added Matthew. “And it was one of the greatest moments of my entire life. I had my daughter, Millie, on my lap and I was lifting her up like the Stanley Cup.”

The family was together at the time of the announcement for Father’s Day, the brothers said, and got to share the special moment with everyone.

“I’m over the moon excited,” Matthew said. “I can’t wait to see (Brady) this year. I think the best is yet to come.”

“This is just a dream come true,” he added. “Having (Brady) at the rink, driving him around in the golf cart, you just can’t make it up. We’re just having a blast.”

Brady was traded to the Panthers on Sunday, after spending the last eight seasons with the Ottawa Senators, including five as the team’s captain.

He thanked the franchise for helping him grow as a hockey player and person.

“Just really thankful for the city of Ottawa and Ottawa Senators organization,” he said. “It was an amazing eight years, and made me into who I am.”

The brothers also discussed their dad, Keith Tkachuk, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday.

“He just one-upped us all this weekend,” Brady quipped.

“Such a special moment that I’ll never forget,” he added. “So well-deserved.”