Tkachuk ready for 'next chapter' with Panthers after trade from Senators

Brady has two seasons remaining on a seven-year, $57.5 million contract ($8.214 million average annual value) he signed with Ottawa on Oct. 14, 2021, but requested a trade after the Senators were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs. Although Brady, who was Ottawa's captain the past five seasons, said he was "fully committed" to the team on April 29, he eventually decided he wanted a change -- and to play with his brother.

"I think there's definitely a lot of different things that have happened throughout my time there, and for me, I think it was just time for the next chapter," said Brady, who was selected by the Senators with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. "It wasn't an easy decision. It was something that I took a little bit more time than what's been out there to make that decision, and it was a very hard decision. I think there is a lot more things that go into it, but, for me now, I'm very thankful for what they've done for me and not just as a player, but molding me into the human being I am today and the person I am today."

Brady said being teammates with Matthew, a 28-year-old forward, wasn't initially part of their NHL dreams.

"I think our only dream as a kid was just to make it to the NHL and for us to be lucky enough to make it," he said. "I don't even think we ever talked or considered about what it'd be like every single day."

That changed after the Brady and Matthew played together for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025 and the 2026 Winter Olympics this past February, when they helped the Americans win the gold medal for the first time since 1980.

"Just seeing each other was the best part every day for three weeks, and just being together and our families being together," Brady said. "And then, I guess, that became a reality a couple days ago."

It's been a celebratory week for the Tkachuk family. They were together in St. Louis for Father's Day and for the baptism of Matthew's daughter, Millie, when they got the news of the trade Sunday. Then on Monday, their father, Keith, a forward who played 18 NHL seasons (1992-2010) and scored 538 goals, was selected as a member of the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame class.