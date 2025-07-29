Lightning add Holmberg, Katchouk for forward depth

Fantasy spin

Tampa Bay is the only team to have at least five players in the top 50 of NHL.com's fantasy rankings.

Standard fantasy categories include goals, assists, power-play points, shots on goal, hits and blocked shots for skaters and wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts for goalies.

They have six, with Kucherov (fourth), Vasilevskiy (14th), Point (26th), Guentzel (34th), Hedman (40th) and Brandon Hagel (44th) all top options at their respective positions. Kucherov leads the NHL in points (265), assists (184), power-play points (99) and three-point games (40) since the start of the 2023-24 season. A three-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the League's scoring champion, Kucherov is the fourth player in NHL history with three straight 80-assist seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky (13 straight), Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey (three straight each). His line with Point at center and Guentzel on left wing should continue to be one of the best combinations in the NHL this season. -- Chris Meaney