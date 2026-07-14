Avalanche sign Schwartz for forward depth; add Svechkov, L'Heureux

On the cusp

Sean Behrens, D: The 23-year-old, chosen in the second round (No. 61) of the 2021 draft, had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 55 games for Colorado of the AHL after a knee injury sidelined him for the entire 2024-25 season. Behrens is a two-time NCAA champion at the University of Denver (2022, 2024) and won a bronze medal with the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. … Ilya Nabokov, G: The 23-year-old went 22-7-5 with a 2.74 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 38 games for Magnitogorsk in his third full season in the Kontinental Hockey League. Nabokov was a second-round pick (No. 38) in the 2024 NHL Draft, the highest the Avalanche have selected a goalie since Philippe Sauve was taken with the No. 38 pick in the 1998 NHL Draft. Nabokov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on May 30, 2025. … Nikita Prishchepov, F: The 22-year-old had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 22 games with Colorado of the AHL despite being in and out of the lineup because of a lower-body injury. Prishchepov, a seventh-round pick (No. 217) in the 2024 draft, did not have a point in 10 games for the Avalanche in 2024-25. … Alex Gagne, D: The 23-year-old had 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 58 games with Colorado of the AHL last season, his first as a professional. Gagne signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Aug. 18, 2025. He played four seasons at the University of New Hampshire and as captain during his senior season in 2024-25 had an NCAA career-high 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 35 games while leading Wildcats defensemen in scoring. Gagne was chosen by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (No. 192) of the 2021 draft.