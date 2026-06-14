3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS -- The Stanley Cup will be in the building, and the Carolina Hurricanes could be bringing it back home to Raleigh with them by the end of the night.

The Hurricanes are one win away from their first Stanley Cup championship in 20 years. Their first chance to get it is Sunday, when they play Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Carolina has won the past two games to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.

"I think I've ran the thought of lifting that Cup over my head millions of times since I was a little kid," Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. "So, the fact that it's this close just makes you want it that much more and you're going to do everything you can to try to achieve it."

The Golden Knights have a tall task ahead of them, trying to win two in a row against the Hurricanes, who have not lost two in a row since mid-January.

"What an opportunity," Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb said. "Win a game at home and go for a Game 7."

To get it done, the Golden Knights need a better performance from goalie Carter Hart and a more detailed effort in front of him, all of which also has to happen on the penalty kill.

Hart is the first goalie in Stanley Cup Final history to allow at least four goals in each of the first five games of the series. The Hurricanes are 6-for-12 on the power play since the third period of Game 2.

"I think we've played some really good hockey throughout the series; I think we haven't played a full 60 in a lot of ways as well," Vegas forward Mitch Marner said. "Just make sure we come with the mindset of attacking right away. We don't want to sit back."

Vegas will have to do it without center William Karlsson, who is one of their strongest defensive forwards and a key piece of the penalty kill. Karlsson sustained what appeared to be a left arm injury in the second period of Game 5 and will not play in Game 6.

Karlsson has four points (two goals, two assists) in the series and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 15 games in the playoffs. He's been the center on Vegas' most productive line in the series with Marner (eight points) and Brett Howden (six points) on the wings.

"It's obviously a big miss," Marner said. "He's done a lot of great things for us since he's been back in the lineup, but we've done this all year. We've had a lot of injuries throughout the year, throughout playoffs. So obviously it (stinks) losing Will but it's next-man-up mentality."

Teams holding a 3-2 lead in a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final are 27-18 in Game 6 (.600 winning percentage), including 8-2 since 2012.

The Hurricanes are 3-0 in potential clinching games this postseason. This is the first time Vegas is facing elimination.