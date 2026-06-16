Stankoven’s ‘feistiness’ vital toward Hurricanes winning Stanley Cup

Slavin recalled a regular-season game this year where Stankoven got into the face of Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals, one of the fiercest players in the game. He laughed as he recalled the encounter.

“He wasn't afraid at all,” Slavin said. “He just has this feistiness to his game. The compete level to his game is what drives him to that area and what keeps him going back to that area.”

It’s always been this way.

Stankoven was undersized when he played for Kamloops of the Western Hockey League, but general manager and coach Shaun Clouston saw past the size of Stankoven’s body to focus on the size of his heart.

“He’s always had something to prove, so I think that has been ingrained in him from a really young age,’ Clouston said the day before Game 6. “He’s always been driven and very competitive.”

While Stankoven was a great player in Kamloops, recording 201 points (79 goals, 122 assists) in his final two regular seasons, it was the postseason where he shone brightest. Across those final two seasons, he played 31 WHL playoff games and had 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists). In the 2023 Memorial Cup, he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in four games.

“The playoffs, that’s the toughest time of the year, so if you are not competitive, it can be really difficult,” Clouston says. “Obviously, he has a knack, he has scored at every level. Right now, he is scoring in the best league in the world at the most challenging time of the season. It’s remarkable.”

Clouston said part of that comes from Stankoven’s willingness to quiet the outside noise and even his own doubts about some of the size mismatches he can face, like Wilson, who is 6-4, 225 pounds and one of the game’s greatest intimidators.

“It’s almost like there is an emotional button and he pushes it and pushes past,” Clouston said. “I think the fear registers, but his love of scoring pushes him past that. We saw that early on. You don’t score 29 goals as a 16-year-old without going to the net, and when you go to the net there are going to be defensemen there challenging you.”