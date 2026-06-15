‘Commitment’ from Hurricanes owner results in Stanley Cup win

The Hurricanes owner was finally freed from that burden after Nikolaj Ehlers’ empty-net goal with 1:08 remaining in their 3-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

“When the empty-net goal went in,” Dundon said, “then that was the first time I’ve had true happiness in a couple months just worrying about the results.”

Ehlers’ goal sealed Carolina’s first championship since it won for the first time in 2006. It was the culmination of a journey that took more than eight years after Dundon acquired a majority stake in the Hurricanes from Peter Karmanos on Jan. 11, 2018.

At the time, Carolina was headed for its ninth consecutive season of missing the playoffs, and the Cup win in 2006 was a fading memory. The idea of winning it again may have seemed far-fetched, but that was Dundon’s vision for the franchise.

It became reality when he hoisted the Cup on the T-Mobile Arena ice.

“It’s wonderful,” Dundon said. “I would’ve hoped it wouldn’t take this long, but obviously getting one is nice.”

Under Dundon, the Hurricanes have become one of the NHL’s most consistent teams, qualifying for the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, winning at least one series each season and reaching the Eastern Conference Final four times (2019, 2023, 2025, 2026). Not advancing beyond the conference final the first three times was disappointing, but Dundon always believed they were on the right path.

Carolina broke through this season with a dominating playoff run in which they went 16-3, including sweeps of the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first two rounds before they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the conference final and the Golden Knights in six games in the Cup Final.

“I think the difference is usually that you get some breaks,” Dundon said. “I think we’ve had really good teams for a long time, and the players have all played hard and had talent and then this time it worked. I don’t really think there was a big difference other than the result.”

Of course, there were moves that helped the Hurricanes reach this point. The most important was undoubtedly promoting Rod Brind’Amour to head coach on May 8, 2018, after he was an assistant for seven seasons.

Their captain of the 2006 Cup team, Brind’Amour immediately raised the standard and changed the culture to where winning was the expectation. The results quickly followed with Carolina reaching the conference final in Brind’Amour’s first season.

“Rod makes the organization and he makes it so easy that I never worry about how things are done,” Dundon said. “Everyone tries hard, cares about each other. He is our secret sauce for sure.”

Brind’Amour said Dundon also contributed to the culture change, though, not settling for what had been done previously and demanding more.

“I’ve got to give him a lot of credit for this whole thing,” Brind’Amour said. “No. 1, he gave me an opportunity. Without him, I’m not sitting here. I just know it. So, I’ve got to give him credit there. Then, his commitment to trying to build a winner is there.

“He went out and got us players that we needed, and here we are.”