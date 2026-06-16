Blake 'emotional' celebrating Stanley Cup championship with dad

"It's unbelievable," Jason told NHL.com in an interview on the ice following Carolina's Stanley Cup processional. "I'm going to breakdown and cry. It's probably the best feeling I've ever had."

Jason never got close to winning the Stanley Cup as a player. He reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs six times in his 12 full NHL seasons but never played more than seven games in any single postseason. He appeared in 30 playoff games in his career.

Jackson, in two NHL seasons, has already played in 34 playoff games, in seven total rounds, and won the Stanley Cup. He led the Hurricanes with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 19 games this postseason.

"I was very fortunate to play in this league for as long as I did," Jason said. "I'm blessed every day, but to see my son do what he did, win a Stanley Cup at his age, at 22, this organization, man, it's the best. The culture, the head coaching, everything about it is the best. They accepted him last year and it's been nothing but the best experience of my life and his life. Now I get to kind of live vicariously through him and celebrate this with him because I never got to this point. It's awesome."