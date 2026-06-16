Blake 'emotional' celebrating Stanley Cup championship with dad

Jackson, in between Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, talked about how special it would be to win the Stanley Cup so that he could enjoy it together with his dad.
After winning it, he looked up in the stands and saw his old man.
"I saw him up there," he said. "Oh, man, it's emotional. He did so much for me. For us to do it together, right now, it's unbelievable."
Jackson recalled the times when he was out "on the sport court" with his dad pretending to be in the moment he was in Sunday.
"Scoring a goal in this atmosphere and doing something like this, for it to become reality and actually win, it's really special," Jackson said.
Jason was also thinking about those days and the times he was on the ice with Jackson, working together, father and son, hockey dad and hockey player.
"To see what he did tonight, for me it's a dream come true," Jason said. "To win the Stanley Cup, to have a goal and an assist in the clinching game, it's unreal and I couldn't be more proud of him."