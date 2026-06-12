Tortorella vows Golden Knights will force Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final

It was Messier, of course, who made arguably the boldest prediction in NHL history, that coming prior to Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Final between his New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils. The Rangers trailed 3-2 in the best-of-7 series and needed to win back-to-back games to stave off elimination, much in the same way the Golden Knights must do now.

“I know we're going to go in and win Game 6 and bring it back here for Game 7," Messier said on May 24, 1994 according to the New York Daily News. "We have enough talent and experience to turn the tide. That's exactly what we're going to do in Game 6.”

Messier then went out and practiced what he preached, scoring a hat trick in New York’s 4-2 win in Game 6, setting the stage for the Rangers 2-1 victory in Game 7 two days later on Stephane Matteau's double-overtime goal. They’d go on to end a 54-year Stanley Cup drought by defeating the Vancouver Canucks in a seven-game Final.

Obviously a player has much more direct effect on the outcome than a coach. Nevertheless, if the Golden Knights want to see Tortorella’s words come to fruition, there are a number of aspects they’ll have to clean up.

Let’s start with discipline.

With the score tied 1-1 midway through the second period Thursday, the Golden Knights took back-to-back minors that resulted in the go-ahead goal. Just one second after they’d managed to kill off Jeremy Lauzon’s roughing infraction, Brayden McNabb went to the penalty box for cross-checking. This time they wouldn’t come out unscathed as Andrei Svechnikov converted on the power play at 11:58 to give Carolina its first lead of the game.

Then, in the third period, while attempting to come back from a 3-1 deficit, they took two needless offensive zone penalties: a tripping minor by Jack Eichel, then a double high-sticking minor by Mark Stone. The latter resulted in Svechnikov’s second power-play goal of the game, putting Carolina up 4-1 and pretty much squashing the Golden Knights’ comeback hopes.

In Tortorella’s mind, all those penalties combined to siphon the good vibes Vegas had built in the first 25 minutes of the game when they controlled the play and were the more dangerous team.

“I thought we had a good start,” he said. “We lost momentum when we went back-to-back in penalties.”

All in all, the Golden Knights took 10 consecutive minutes in penalties in less than 20 minutes of game time, a span in which they went from being tied to trailing by three goals.

“You know, they scored (to go up 2-1) so, yea, they were able to get some momentum off it,” Eichel said. “Special teams is a big part of the game, especially this time of year. You’ve got to be on the right side of it.

“Unfortunately we weren’t.”