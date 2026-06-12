Chatfield has climbed from unsung free agent to cusp of Cup with Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman had hurdles placed in front of him at each stop along his journey and has met each with a smile, a positive attitude and an indefatigable work ethic.

It has served him well, but he doesn’t know any other way.

“I think for me personally, it’s just life,” Chatfield said earlier in the Final. “It’s been a journey and I just stuck with it. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career but everything I’ve gone through, I’ve gone through for a reason and I’ve learned a lot.

“It’s helped me grow as a person and as a player and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

His long and winding road has delivered him to the biggest game in any NHL player’s life -- a clinching game to claim the Stanley Cup and go down in history.

Carolina enters Game 6 of the Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC) with a 3-2 lead on the Vegas Golden Knights in the best-of-7 series.

Win that game and the Hurricanes will walk together forever as champions. Lose and it’s a nail-biting Game 7 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Chatfield has been a big part of Carolina’s journey this season. The 30-year-old was solid during the regular season but has picked up his game in the postseason. He is playing 22:29 per game across their 18-game playoff trek, a full two minutes more than he played last postseason. He has eight points (one goal, seven assists) and is a plus-7, which is fifth on the team.

In the first five games of the Final, he has played 23:12 per game, has three assists and is a plus-5, tied with forward Nikolaj Ehlers for the Hurricanes lead.