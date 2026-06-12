Hurricanes must avoid distractions with chance to win Cup in Game 6

Brind'Amour noted that having two days off before Game 6 gives the Hurricanes extra time to get ready for what's ahead. The players had Friday off, so there was opportunity to step away mentally and take care of the off-ice logistics with their families. Then, they'll practice Saturday morning before flying to Vegas for what will be the biggest game of most of their careers.

Captain Jordan Staal (2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins) and forward William Carrier (2023 with Vegas) are the only Hurricanes players to previously win the Cup.

"It's one of those good problems to have, but we're going to have to dial it in," Brind'Amour said. "I think that helps us having a little bit of a two-day break, so they can get some of that stuff out of the way today and then get back to business here tomorrow. We're a focused group, and we're not two steps ahead here.

"We know we got to get this next step, and we'll be all dialed in, I think, come game time."

Williams understands as well as anyone how challenging that can be. When he won the Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 against the New Jersey Devils and 2014 against the New York Rangers, they had 3-0 leads in each of those series and didn't clinch either on their first try. They were pushed to Game 6 against the Devils and Game 5 by the Rangers.

"It's the anticipation of looking too far forward to maybe take your eye off the prize just enough for the other team to slip in and create a little bit of doubt," Williams said. "It's certainly not something that you think about, but I think subconsciously just back there maybe just takes away from the moment, living in the moment."

The Golden Knights will certainly have a say not wanting their Cup dreams to end on home ice. As Williams noted, "There's another team on the ice that gets paid to play as well, and they're pretty damn good."

So, the Hurricanes will likely need play their best game of the series if they're going to end the night by skating around with the Stanley Cup.

"We've got two cracks at it now," Williams said. "But the players should lean on Roddy's experiences that he's been through. That's what makes him what he is."