NHL EDGE stats behind Hurricanes winning Stanley Cup in 2026

1. Possession dominance

The Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to win the Stanley Cup and have been fueled by their dominant puck-possession metrics throughout the Rod Brind’Amour coaching era. This postseason, Carolina had the best offensive zone time percentage (45.5) and 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (57.8). The Hurricanes also had by far the best shots on goal differential during the postseason (plus-159; next highest: Colorado Avalanche at plus-81).

Carolina had the top two skaters in offensive zone time percentage: defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere (51.6) and Alexander Nikishin (51.2). The Hurricanes also had the NHL’s top five skaters in terms of 5-on-5 shot attempts differential:

1. K’Andre Miller: 148

2. Sean Walker: 136

3. Taylor Hall: 126

4. Logan Stankoven: 119

5. Jackson Blake: 102

Hall, Stankoven and Blake, who frequently played on the same line during the playoffs, combined to score 37.8 percent of the Hurricanes' postseason goals (25 of 66) and 50.0 percent of their goals at 5-on-5 (23 of 46); when that line trio was on the ice together at 5-on-5, it outscored its opponents 17-7.

Blake led Carolina in playoff points (20 in 19 games), Stankoven led the team in playoff goals (11), and Hall led the entire NHL in high-danger shots on goal (25) this postseason. Hall was also tied with Josh Doan of the Buffalo Sabres for the best 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (61.8; minimum 10 games). In the Hurricanes’ four series-clinching games this postseason, Hall, Stankoven and Blake combined for 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists), making them the team’s most productive line.