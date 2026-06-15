NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down key advanced stats behind the Carolina Hurricanes winning the Stanley Cup in 2026.
NHL EDGE stats behind Hurricanes winning Stanley Cup in 2026
Possession dominance, offseason additions fuel championship run
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Possession dominance
The Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to win the Stanley Cup and have been fueled by their dominant puck-possession metrics throughout the Rod Brind’Amour coaching era. This postseason, Carolina had the best offensive zone time percentage (45.5) and 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (57.8). The Hurricanes also had by far the best shots on goal differential during the postseason (plus-159; next highest: Colorado Avalanche at plus-81).
Carolina had the top two skaters in offensive zone time percentage: defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere (51.6) and Alexander Nikishin (51.2). The Hurricanes also had the NHL’s top five skaters in terms of 5-on-5 shot attempts differential:
1. K’Andre Miller: 148
2. Sean Walker: 136
3. Taylor Hall: 126
4. Logan Stankoven: 119
5. Jackson Blake: 102
Hall, Stankoven and Blake, who frequently played on the same line during the playoffs, combined to score 37.8 percent of the Hurricanes' postseason goals (25 of 66) and 50.0 percent of their goals at 5-on-5 (23 of 46); when that line trio was on the ice together at 5-on-5, it outscored its opponents 17-7.
Blake led Carolina in playoff points (20 in 19 games), Stankoven led the team in playoff goals (11), and Hall led the entire NHL in high-danger shots on goal (25) this postseason. Hall was also tied with Josh Doan of the Buffalo Sabres for the best 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (61.8; minimum 10 games). In the Hurricanes’ four series-clinching games this postseason, Hall, Stankoven and Blake combined for 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists), making them the team’s most productive line.
2. Offseason additions
The Hurricanes, who won their first championship since 2006, made the conference finals for the fourth time of the Brind’Amour coaching era. The team, which fell short in previous postseasons because of both offensive and goaltending struggles, integrated multiple difference-makers over the course of this season.
Forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed a six-year contract with the Hurricanes in the offseason, led them in points during the Stanley Cup Final and excelled in key advanced stats like midrange goals (four; tied for NHL lead), goals off the rush (five; tied for second), perimeter shots on goal (21; tied for eighth among forwards) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (61; seventh).
First-year goalie Brandon Bussi, who was claimed off waivers prior to the start of the regular season, went 31-6-2 this year but didn’t make his playoff debut until Game 3 of the Cup Final (relieved starter Frederik Andersen; Carolina lost in double overtime). Bussi then started the final three Cup Final games to close out the series, going 3-0 with a .926 save percentage over that span. Bussi, who had a shutout in the championship-clinching Game 6 on the road, led the NHL in high-danger save percentage this postseason (.900; minimum four games).
Hall and Stankoven were in their first full seasons with the Hurricanes after being acquired as a part of the trades involving Mikko Rantanen last season (Hall came from Chicago Blackhawks; Stankoven from Dallas Stars). Stankoven ranked second in goals scored on offensive zone plays (nine), while Hall thrived in skating speed, shots by location and offensive zone time categories. Miller, who was acquired from the New York Rangers and signed an eight-year contract with Carolina, led the Hurricanes in average ice time (24:03 per game) and ranked highly at his position in even-strength offensive zone time percentage, 20-plus mph speed bursts and total skating distance this postseason.
3. Special teams success
The Hurricanes power play went 6-for-19 (31.6 percent) in the Cup Final, significantly outperforming the Golden Knights (2-for-18; 11.1 percent). Forward Andrei Svechnikov led the Cup Final in power-play goals (three), Jordan Staal was second in that category (two) and Gostisbehere had the most power-play points in the series (five).
Staal, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy thanks to elite advanced metrics, tied the Cup Final record for longest goal streak (five games) and had the best face-off percentage in Cup Final history (68.0 percent in six games). Andersen, who went 13-2 in 16 playoff games and played every game in the first three rounds, led the NHL in save percentage when opponents were on the power play (.894; minimum seven playoff games). The Hurricanes’ penalty kill, which converted at 88.9 percent in the Cup Final and 91.5 percent for the entire postseason, had five of the top eight players in miles skated on the penalty kill, led by defenseman Jaccob Slavin (8.06 miles; third in NHL). Slavin became the ninth player in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup and Olympic gold medal (with United States) in the same season.
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