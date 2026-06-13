Golden Knights take ‘simple’ approach to Game 6 against Hurricanes

LAS VEGAS — Saturday marked the three-year anniversary of the Vegas Golden Knights winning their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
How did they mark the occasion?
By working to find ways to keep their hopes alive to win a second.
‘Win a game, and go to Carolina for Game 7,’ says defenseman McNabb with season on brink
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LAS VEGAS — Saturday marked the three-year anniversary of the Vegas Golden Knights winning their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
How did they mark the occasion?
By working to find ways to keep their hopes alive to win a second.
In order to do that, the Knights will have to win two consecutive outings starting with Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).
The visitors are up 3-2 in the best-of-7 series and will hoist the Cup in the Golden Knights’ home rink unless Vegas can find a way to stave off elimination with a victory and force a Game 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday.
“It’s obvious it’s a really important game for us,” said forward Ivan Barbashev, who was a member of the 2023 champion Golden Knights. “We want to do everything we can to force a seventh and deciding game.
“I think it’s up to us just to come to the rink and be ready to go. The game itself is going to itself show a result at the end. I think the group is pretty confident about tomorrow and just trying to prepare mentally.”
To Barbashev’s point: Even after the optional practice Vegas had at City Bank Arena on Saturday, there was a quiet swagger in the dressing room as the Golden Knights met with the media. With 12 players on the roster having been part of the championship Vegas squad that celebrated that historic Cup win on June 13, 2023, there is no evidence of nerves, of pressure, of the moment being too big for them.
“It’s simple: go win a game,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “It’s exciting. It’s fun.
“Win a game, and go to Carolina for Game 7.”
McNabb, fellow defenseman Shea Theodore, forward Reilly Smith and forward William Karlsson were members of the original 2017 expansion Golden Knights and have seen both sides of these elimination games, having lost in the 2018 Final to the Washington Capitals before winning the title against the Florida Panthers five years later.
Unfortunately, Karlsson will be unavailable for Game 6, and likely for the remainder of the Final should it go to Game 7, after favoring his left arm/wrist on Thursday, an ailment that knocked him out midway through the second period of Game 5. His absence means coach John Tortorella will have to mix up his lines, including the possibility of shifting Mitch Marner to center.
Marner played there for much of the season when Karlsson was out with a lower-body injury. When Karlsson returned to action, he centered a line with Marner and Brett Howden that at times has been Vegas’s best this postseason.
“It obviously (stinks) losing Will but it’s a next-man up mentality,” Marner said. “So we’ve just got to be ready to go. It’s obviously a tough hole to fill in a way but at the same time everyone on the ice has to do a better job defensive-wise helping out and making sure we take advantage of offensive chances.”
Whether it’s Smith or Brandon Saad who replaces Karlsson in the lineup, it’s not going to matter if the Golden Knights don’t improve their goals against.
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To that end, Carter Hart became the first goalie in Stanley Cup Final history to allow at least four goals in each of the first five games of the series. The 27-year-old has an .856 save percentage and 3.70 goals-against average thus far against the Hurricanes, but the Golden Knights, as a whole, will have to be better in their own end as a team.
“I haven’t been the best in this series, and I’ll be better the next game,” Hart said.
He’ll have to be in order to make an honest man of his coach.
Remember when Tortorella vowed after the Golden Knights’ 4-2 loss in Game 5 on Thursday that Vegas would be back for a Game 7? He even said he was leaving his clothes at the team’s hotel in Raleigh.
The only way those predictions will come to fruition is if Hart and the Golden Knights find a way to tighten up defensively and win Game 6.
If not, Vegas’ Stanley Cup aspirations will be over and Tortorella’s laundry will be stranded three time zones to the east in North Carolina.