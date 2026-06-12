Aho quietly continues to be steadying presence for Hurricanes with Cup in sight

Game 6 is at T-Mobile Arena (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC) on Sunday.

To be fair, Aho has set a very high bar. In his 10 NHL seasons, he has led Carolina in scoring eight times, finishing second the other two. His playoff resume is even more remarkable. He is the only NHL player ever to score at least 10 points in each of his first eight playoff seasons. Through 18 games, he has 12 points (five goals, seven assists).

So when Aho had five points (three goals, two assists) in 11 games through Game 3 of Carolina's Eastern Conference Final series against the Montreal Canadiens, hockey watchers were concerned. Since then, however, Aho has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games.

His goal in Game 5 came off a pass from defenseman Sean Walker. From below the face-off dot in the right circle, Aho tipped the puck off each of his skates and roofed a shot under the crossbar in a split second.

"That's the reason why Aho is one of the best players in the League, and that's why he has been so successful for so long and in the playoffs," Walker said. "Just unbelievable talent and skill, one of our leaders on the team. When he's playing his game and doing things like that, it's special to watch."

But making sure his full offensive skill set is on display each night is not the foremost consideration for Aho. Pressed on whether his goal on Thursday came with a sigh of relief, he tried to see it from an outsider's perspective.

"Of course it feels good to score a goal," he admitted. "There's no question about it. But there's a lot more to it. Sometimes a good kill at the right time could be just as important. No question, I try to score every shift basically, but at the same time, you've just got to play the game and trust that you'll get the chances and hopefully you can bury them."