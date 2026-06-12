Golden Knights 'hurt' by penalty kill in Game 5 loss to Hurricanes

The Golden Knights and Hurricanes were tied 1-1 near the midway point of the second period of Game 5 when two sequences altered the game.

First, Vegas forward William Karlsson left the game at 8:35 after he was hit by Carolina defenseman Sean Walker along the glass. Karlsson, who plays on Vegas’ penalty kill, was favoring his left arm/wrist when he first talked with a trainer on the bench before leaving the game.

Then, the Golden Knights were assessed two straight penalties, the first to defenseman Jeremy Lauzon for roughing at 8:56. Just one second after that penalty was killed, McNabb was called for cross-checking at 10:57. Svechnikov scored his first power-play goal on the ensuing power play to give Carolina a 2-1 lead at 11:58.

“I mean, I think anytime you give the other team's best players an opportunity to get on the ice on the power play and feel good about themselves -- and I think, obviously, you're a man down, right? So, you stack that up -- it can definitely get challenging and tire guys out, but we’ve still got to do a job there,” Golden Knights forward Nic Dowd said. “The game is still 1-1, even 2-1 it's still quite within reach. So, like I said, I was happy about a lot of things. We played well for the majority of the game.”

But Vegas' main issue showed up again in the third period. Jack Eichel was assessed a minor for tripping at 3:23, and Mark Stone received a double minor for high-sticking at 8:38. Svechnikov then scored his second power-play goal during the second half of Stone's penalty, which pushed the lead to 4-1 at 11:08.

“Both sets,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “The first two and then the four-minute minor hurt us.”