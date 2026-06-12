Golden Knights 'hurt' by penalty kill in Game 5 loss to Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Vegas Golden Knights liked most of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. One aspect, however, was a problem. A big problem.
“For the most part we played pretty good,” Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “It’s just they got momentum off the penalties.”
The Hurricanes got more than just momentum.
They scored two goals on five power-play opportunities, both coming from forward Andrei Svechnikov, which proved costly in the Golden Knights’ 4-2 loss to Carolina in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center.
Carolina leads in the best-of-7 series 3-2 and will have a chance to win the Stanley Cup for the second time in its history, and first in 20 years, in Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).