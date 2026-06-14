Golden Knights have experience to avoid ‘any panic’ in Game 6 of Cup Final

Karlsson is out for Game 6 after sustaining what appeared to be an upper-body injury in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 5 on Thursday. Smith, who hasn’t played since the Western Conference First Round, could replace Karlsson; he has 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists) in 123 playoff games and won the Cup with Vegas in 2023.

“I mean, we’ve had a lot of experienced players in this room,” Barbashev said. “I think our group is older than most teams. I think we’ve done it all season long, just staying with it. We’ve had some tough stretches during the season, and I think it’s going to help us moving forward.”

Tomas Hertl didn’t play for the San Jose Sharks when they lost to the Penguins in Game 6 of the 2016 Cup Final; the forward sustained a lower-body injury in Game 2 and missed the rest of the series. But Hertl, who was in his third NHL season at the time, felt the loss as much as anyone.

He’s got another chance at the Cup and wants a happier ending this time. But the Golden Knights must first force a Game 7, which would be played at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

“You never know if you’re coming back to the Final,” Hertl said. “You just want to play the best you can and put (in) the best performance and just be ready for Game 6.

“You don’t think about it, really. In my head, just be ready for this game. Next game is ours. That’s why we’re focused only on (tonight). We have such a good hockey team, and even after two losses, we’ve still played some good hockey. I know with this group, I know we can force it to a Game 7.”